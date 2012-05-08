May 08 -
Summary analysis -- Sotera Defense Solutions Inc. ----------------- 08-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Virginia
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jun-2011 B/-- B/--
29-Mar-2011 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on Sotera Defense Solutions Inc. reflects the company's small market position as
a government contractor in a highly competitive industry and its limited operating track record
at its current size. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects that the company's defensible
position in building expeditionary base camp systems and its newly acquired capabilities in the
areas of intelligence and cyber-security and data analytics will result in consistent
profitability, which partly offsets these factors.
Sotera provides technology solutions and services for mission-critical programs of the
Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community, Homeland Security, and other federal law
enforcement agencies. During the quarter ended September 2011, Sotera acquired Software Process
Technologies (SPT), a software development solutions company, bolstering its mission-critical
solutions to the National Security Agency. During the quarter ended December 2011, Sotera
acquired Potomac Fusion (PFI), a provider of U.S. Army Intelligence and NSA cloud computing and
software solutions that enable interagency collaboration, data sharing, analysis, and
visualization. Pro forma for the acquisitions, revenues for 2011 were approximately $400
million.