Summary analysis -- Sotera Defense Solutions Inc. ----------------- 08-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Virginia

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jun-2011 B/-- B/--

29-Mar-2011 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating on Sotera Defense Solutions Inc. reflects the company's small market position as a government contractor in a highly competitive industry and its limited operating track record at its current size. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects that the company's defensible position in building expeditionary base camp systems and its newly acquired capabilities in the areas of intelligence and cyber-security and data analytics will result in consistent profitability, which partly offsets these factors.

Sotera provides technology solutions and services for mission-critical programs of the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community, Homeland Security, and other federal law enforcement agencies. During the quarter ended September 2011, Sotera acquired Software Process Technologies (SPT), a software development solutions company, bolstering its mission-critical solutions to the National Security Agency. During the quarter ended December 2011, Sotera acquired Potomac Fusion (PFI), a provider of U.S. Army Intelligence and NSA cloud computing and software solutions that enable interagency collaboration, data sharing, analysis, and visualization. Pro forma for the acquisitions, revenues for 2011 were approximately $400 million.