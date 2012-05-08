May 08 -
Overview
-- On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its
natural gas price assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014.
-- As a result, we are lowering the corporate credit rating on U.S.
exploration and production (E&P) company Quicksilver Resources Inc. to 'B'
from 'B+' and our rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'B-' from
'B'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company's
deteriorating credit protection measures will likely be weak for the rating
category over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Quicksilver Resources Inc. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is
negative.
Rationale
The downgrade primarily reflects the prospects for weaker profitability and
deteriorating credit protection measures at Quicksilver following the recent
revision of our natural gas pricing assumptions. We recently reduced our
natural gas pricing assumptions to $2.00 per million Btu (mmBtu) from
$3.00/mmBtu in 2012, to $2.75 from $3.25/mmBtu in 2013, and to $3.50 from
$4.00/mmBtu in 2014 (see "Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price
Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged," published April 18, 2012).
Natural gas constitutes about 80% of Quicksilver's total equivalent
production. Although the company has hedged about 65% of this year's and 45%
of next year's natural gas volumes at above market prices, we have reduced our
2012 and 2013 EBITDAX expectations given lower natural gas price realizations
on the unhedged portion of Quicksilver's natural gas production.
The rating action reflects our view that debt-to-EBITDAX (EBITDA before
exploration expense) will increase above levels that are appropriate for the
'B+' rating category in 2012. Based on this year's capital budget of $370
million, we estimate the company's debt to EBITDAX will approach 4.9x by
year-end 2012 and could exceed 6.0x at year-end 2013, up from 4.1x at the end
of 2011.
Our revised 'B' rating on Ft. Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver reflects the
company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. Our
assessment of the company's business risk is based on its participation in the
cyclical and capital-intensive E&P industry and its vulnerability to the
currently weak natural gas market, given that gas accounts for about 80% of
current production. The ratings also reflect the company's relatively large
proven reserve base for the rating category, low cost structure, above
market-priced hedges and adequate liquidity.
As is the case with most E&P companies, Quicksilver's cash flows can fluctuate
significantly depending on volatile oil and natural gas prices. Our revised
base case assumption is for natural gas and oil prices to average $2.00/mmBtu
and $85/bbl, respectively, in 2012, and $2.75/mmBtu and $80/bbl in 2013, with
natural gas liquids (NGLs) at about 55% of WTI in both years. Under these
pricing assumptions, many in the industry, including Quicksilver, have gas
production that is uneconomic (notwithstanding hedges) when considering total
costs, including operating and finding and development (F&D) costs.
However, Quicksilver does benefit from favorable natural gas hedges in 2012
and 2013, helping to buoy profitability amid weak natural gas prices. The
company has about 65% of this year's estimated natural gas production hedged
at an average price of $5.78/mcf and about 45% of next year's estimated
production hedged at an average price of $5.40/mcf. As of year-end 2011,
Quicksilver's reserve base was 2.8 trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe),
consisting of natural gas (77%) and natural gas liquids (22%), with nearly 90%
located in the mature Barnett Shale in Texas and the remainder in the Rockies
and Canada. Average daily production in the fourth quarter of 2011 was 412
MMcfe/d, resulting in a relatively long proven reserve life of 18 years. The
company's all-in cost structure (lease operating expense production
taxes; cash general and administrative expenses; and three-year average F&D
costs) was $4.37/mcfe in 2011, at the lower-end of the range for its peers.
However, we expect costs to increase as the company shifts to a more
oil-weighted production mix.
We classify Quicksilver's financial risk as aggressive, given its increasing
debt and the volatility in its cash flows. We estimate the company will
generate about $405 million in EBITDAX this year, based on our price deck,
incorporating the company's hedges, and assuming flat production levels versus
2011. We expect debt to EBITDAX to approximate 4.9x at year-end 2012, given
our projection for the company's debt balance of about $2.0 billion. We
anticipate that profitability and cash flows will erode further in 2013, given
lower levels of hedge protection. Some combination of asset sales, joint
ventures, capital spending reductions, and equity issuance will likely be
necessary to prevent further deterioration in the company's credit protection
measures. The company has announced plans to form and IPO an upstream master
limited partnership (MLP), through which it expects to raise up to $400
million, as well as its intention to enter into joint ventures to develop its
assets in the Horn River Basin (Canada) and Permian Basin (Texas). We do not
factor in any potential proceeds from the MLP or joint ventures into our
model, although if implemented they could improve Quicksilver's credit
measures.
Liquidity
We view Quicksilver's liquidity as "adequate." Key elements of Quicksilver's
liquidity profile include:
-- The company has availability as of Dec. 31, 2011 of $798 million under
its credit facility maturing in 2016, which currently has a $1.075 billion
borrowing base.
-- Over the next 12 months, we expect the company to remain in compliance
with the facility's financial covenants, which require Quicksilver to maintain
a minimum EBITDA to cash interest expense ratio of 2.5x and a minimum current
ratio of 1.0x.
-- We project Quicksilver will spend $370 million on exploration and
development activities in 2012 and a similar amount in 2013, with production
flat in both years. At this level, we estimate sources of liquidity will
exceed uses by more than 2.0x in both years.
-- The company is planning to form an MLP and hopes to enter into one or
more joint ventures to develop several new areas, which could further bolster
liquidity.
-- The company has no near-term debt maturities.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Quicksilver
published Feb. 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectations that Quicksilver's cash flows
and credit metrics will deteriorate through 2012 and 2013, with debt to
EBITDAX approaching the 4.9x level by year-end and potentially exceeding 6.0x
by year-end 2013. Our outlook assumes no proceeds from the company's planned
MLP or joint venture agreements, which could be used to reduce leverage.
We could lower the rating if debt to EBITDAX increases to more than 5.25x for
a sustained period, without a clear path to improvement. A positive rating
action is unlikely in the near term, given our outlook for weak natural gas
prices.
