Today's rating actions follow the lowering of our long-term sovereign rating on the Kingdom
of Spain to 'BBB+' from 'A' in light of Spain's deteriorating economic conditions (see "Ratings
On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published on April, 26,
2012).
Following the sovereign downgrade, we have based our subsequent rating actions in Spanish
securitizations on the application of our nonsovereign ratings criteria (see "Nonsovereign
Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions" published on June 14,
2011). Under our criteria, the highest rating we would assign to a structured finance
transaction is six notches above the investment-grade rating on the country in which the
securitized assets are located. Therefore, our criteria now cap our ratings on transactions with
underlying assets in Spain at 'AA+'. Prior to our downgrade of Spain, the application of our
criteria capped the ratings at 'AAA'.
For transactions issued under the ICO-FTVPO subsidy program, we are reviewing the impact of
the sovereign downgrade on tranches rated above the rating on the sovereign. The ICO-FTVPO
subsidy program is where the Spanish Housing Ministry and local authorities give borrowers the
ability to buy a first residential property, which, due to their economic situation, they might
not be able to afford without this subsidy.
Our sovereign rating action has also affected our view of the creditworthiness of various
Spanish issuers, including banks, which are counterparties in Spanish structured finance
transactions (see "How Our Downgrade Of Spain Could Affect Spanish Issuers And Structured
Finance Issues" published on April 26, 2012, and "Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks
Following Sovereign Downgrade," published on April 30, 2012). We are assessing the effect of our
rating actions on Spanish banks on our ratings in structured finance transactions. In some
cases, our review will result in a downgrade of those notes that are directly linked to the
ratings on the counterparties. In others, the remedy period has started and we will wait to see
what remedy actions the banks take during that period.
After today's rating actions, only one tranche in one SME CLO transaction (the class C notes
in BBVA-5 FTPYME Fondo de Tiulizacion de Activos ), remains at a 'AAA' rating level,
as the rating benefits from the support of a financial guarantee issued by the European
Investment Fund (AAA/Stable/A-1+).
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an
residential mortgage backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description
of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances
of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating
report are available at \t "_blank".
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- List Of Spanish Structured Finance Rating Actions Following Sovereign Downgrade--May 8,
2012, May 8, 2012
-- Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade, April 30, 2012
-- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative, April 26, 2012
-- How Our Downgrade Of Spain Could Affect Spanish Issuers And Structured Finance Issues,
April 26, 2012
-- European Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects of The Top
Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects of The Top Five
Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June
14, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology Update, Jan. 13, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Use of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009