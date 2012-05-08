(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 08 - Recent refinancing activity by high-yield Spanish issuers Abengoa and OHL shows that they have access to capital markets, despite their nationality. However, we don't think it is possible to assume that most other Spanish high-yield companies will be equally successful.

Spanish corporate issuance was EUR5.9bn in Q112, mostly from investment grade names. Most issuers share the common characteristic of having international diversification strategies that were put in place long before the sovereign debt crisis. OHL and Abengoa have also reduced debt through divestment of non-core assets. Fitch believes these two factors combined have been key in their access to the bond and syndicated loan markets. Other speculative grade companies may struggle.

Cable company ONO ('B'/Positive) is an exception. Despite its wholly domestic operations, it raised USD1bn of six-year secured notes in February. We believe the success of the issue reflects the resilience of its cable business in the face of a difficult economy and also that the bond was marketed to US investors, who have proven appetite for well-run cable assets.

Diversified engineering and construction company Abengoa's ('BB'/Stable) EUR1.6bn bank refinancing featured increased participation from international banks, which now account for 28 of the 35 banks. The cost was however higher with an increased spread above Euribor of between 100bps and 150bps. Refinancing risk is now alleviated with no material corporate maturities until 2014.

Construction and toll road company OHL's ('BB-'/Stable) EUR300m March issue due 2020 was raised to part repurchase an existing EUR700m 2015 bond extending 25% of existing bond debt maturities by five years. The new debt carries a fixed coupon of around 7.625% - lower than for a similar-dated issue of a year ago, in line with its improving credit profile.

This contrasts with the cost of its bilateral credit facilities, which rose to an average of 2.77% above Euribor for 2011 from 1.46% in 2010. This price increase was accompanied by further bank disintermediation, part of a wider trend in Europe. Combined with its EUR450m 2018 bond issued in early 2010, total corporate gross debt is now around 65% funded by the medium-term bond market.

In its most recent liquidity study Fitch identified Spanish corporates as among those with the least flexible profiles - although the Spanish portfolio's overall liquidity was considered adequate.