(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 09 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two classes of the Sapphire Series transactions and affirmed 19 others. The transactions are VIII Series 2005-2 Trust (Sapphire VIII), Sapphire VI Series 2004-2 Trust (Sapphire VI), and Sapphire VII Series 2005-1E Trust (Sapphire VII). The transactions are a securitisation of Australian non-conforming residential mortgages originated by Bluestone Group Pty Limited (Bluestone). A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the current collateral pool remain in line with the agency's expectations. Moreover, mortgage performance has slightly improved since Fitch's last rating actions in August 2011.

"Defaults and losses have stabilised and these seasoned pools have experienced loss severity below market levels, despite high arrears common in the non-conforming market in general," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Available income has continued to be strong and this has more than offset the impact of realised losses."