May 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Honda Motor's (Honda) Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and its Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs at 'F1' respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
The agency has also affirmed its US subsidiary American Honda Finance
Corporation's (AHFC) Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'. A full rating
breakdown is provided below.
Honda's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that the
company's automobile division will show a sharp recovery in the financial year
ending March 2013 as production normalises after experiencing major disruption
in FY12. The ratings also reflect a stronger-than-expected recovery of the US
automobile market and continued robust growth in Honda's motorcycle division.
However, Fitch notes that the company's success in regaining US market share
also hinges on the success of its new models amid intensifying competition.
Production disruption due to Japan's earthquake in March 2011 and the Thai
floods in H211 caused Honda's automobile division to report a 23% yoy decline in
revenue and an operating loss of JPY122bn during the first nine months of FY12.
However, as production normalised in Q4FY12 and as the motorcycle division
continued its robust performance throughout the year, Honda was able to post an
operating profit of JPY61bn in its non-financial operations for FY12.
Fitch notes that the US market is now more competitive, with stronger
performances from US makers and the rising market presence of companies such as
Hyundai Motor Company ('BBB'/Positive) and Volkswagen Group ('A-'/Stable), which
could constrain Honda's recovery. The success of new models, such as the
remodelled sedan Accord to be launched in the fall of 2012, would also be a key
factor to Honda's US market share recovery.
FX remains a key factor for Honda given its reliance on overseas markets. To
reduce its FX exposure, the company is realigning its production capacity and
increasing its North American production. Earnings have been negatively impacted
by the yen strengthening to below JPY80/USD in H211 although the currency has
stabilised at this level so far this year.
Negative rating action may result from market share erosion in key markets, a
reversal of global recovery of auto demand, or negative free cash flow on a
sustained basis. The ratings may benefit from market share gains in key markets
or increased market presence in the premium auto segment.
AHFC's ratings are linked to those of its parent, reflecting strong business and
financial linkages between the companies. Its debt ratings are supported by
intercompany funding and a keep-well agreement provided by Honda. A change in
the perceived relationship between Honda and AHFC, or deterioration in Honda's
financial performance or credit profile could affect AHFC's ratings.
AHFC's operating performance improved for the nine months ended December 2011,
due to a modest increase in financing volumes, lower loss provisions and gains
on residual values for used vehicles. Fitch expects continued improvement in
the near-term given a recovery in inventory levels and pent-up demand.
AHFC's funding profile is diversified and consistent with its current ratings.
The company has lengthened the maturities of its long-term debt, reducing
potential liquidity risk associated with the short duration of its receivables
base. Fitch believes AHFC has sufficient liquidity under its bank facilities,
medium-term note programmes and commercial paper facilities to meet near- term
funding needs and maturing debt obligations in 2012.
AHFC's capitalisation is consistent with that of similarly rated peers. Fitch
believes Honda will provide capital contributions to AFHC as and when necessary
to comply with its keep well agreement.
Honda
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A'
AHFC
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'