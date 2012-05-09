May 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Honda Motor's (Honda) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and its Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1' respectively. The Outlook is Stable.

The agency has also affirmed its US subsidiary American Honda Finance Corporation's (AHFC) Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Honda's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that the company's automobile division will show a sharp recovery in the financial year ending March 2013 as production normalises after experiencing major disruption in FY12. The ratings also reflect a stronger-than-expected recovery of the US automobile market and continued robust growth in Honda's motorcycle division. However, Fitch notes that the company's success in regaining US market share also hinges on the success of its new models amid intensifying competition.

Production disruption due to Japan's earthquake in March 2011 and the Thai floods in H211 caused Honda's automobile division to report a 23% yoy decline in revenue and an operating loss of JPY122bn during the first nine months of FY12. However, as production normalised in Q4FY12 and as the motorcycle division continued its robust performance throughout the year, Honda was able to post an operating profit of JPY61bn in its non-financial operations for FY12.

Fitch notes that the US market is now more competitive, with stronger performances from US makers and the rising market presence of companies such as Hyundai Motor Company ('BBB'/Positive) and Volkswagen Group ('A-'/Stable), which could constrain Honda's recovery. The success of new models, such as the remodelled sedan Accord to be launched in the fall of 2012, would also be a key factor to Honda's US market share recovery.

FX remains a key factor for Honda given its reliance on overseas markets. To reduce its FX exposure, the company is realigning its production capacity and increasing its North American production. Earnings have been negatively impacted by the yen strengthening to below JPY80/USD in H211 although the currency has stabilised at this level so far this year.

Negative rating action may result from market share erosion in key markets, a reversal of global recovery of auto demand, or negative free cash flow on a sustained basis. The ratings may benefit from market share gains in key markets or increased market presence in the premium auto segment.

AHFC's ratings are linked to those of its parent, reflecting strong business and financial linkages between the companies. Its debt ratings are supported by intercompany funding and a keep-well agreement provided by Honda. A change in the perceived relationship between Honda and AHFC, or deterioration in Honda's financial performance or credit profile could affect AHFC's ratings.

AHFC's operating performance improved for the nine months ended December 2011, due to a modest increase in financing volumes, lower loss provisions and gains on residual values for used vehicles. Fitch expects continued improvement in the near-term given a recovery in inventory levels and pent-up demand.

AHFC's funding profile is diversified and consistent with its current ratings. The company has lengthened the maturities of its long-term debt, reducing potential liquidity risk associated with the short duration of its receivables base. Fitch believes AHFC has sufficient liquidity under its bank facilities, medium-term note programmes and commercial paper facilities to meet near- term funding needs and maturing debt obligations in 2012.

AHFC's capitalisation is consistent with that of similarly rated peers. Fitch believes Honda will provide capital contributions to AFHC as and when necessary to comply with its keep well agreement.

Honda

Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A'

AHFC

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'