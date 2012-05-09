(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based consumer goods and industrial adhesives company Henkel AG & Co. KGaA's (Henkel) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The rating of the company's EUR1.3bn hybrid bond, due 2104 has also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

"Following a year of further improvement in debt protection measures, Henkel's debt protection measures now have some headroom for debt-funded acquisitions," says Britta Holt, Director in Fitch's Corporates team.

Henkel's ratings reflect its solid market position in the western European laundry, homecare and personal care sectors, and its strong presence in emerging markets, where 42% of 2011 group sales were generated. Emerging market sales growth stood at 10.8% yoy in 2011. Henkel's ratings are further supported by its global market leadership position in consumer and industrial adhesives, which represented 51% of adjusted group EBIT before corporate expenses in 2011, although this exposes Henkel to cyclical industries such as the automotive and construction sectors. Negative rating factors include the group's still somewhat lower profitability compared to leading peers in the consumer goods sector, albeit much improved, the small size of its cosmetics and toiletries segment outside Germany and its fragmented product portfolio in laundry and homecare.

Henkel's operating performance in 2011 was solid, with an organic growth rate of 5.9% and a group EBIT margin of 13.0%. Efficiency gains and cost control, together with price increases have overcompensated the impact of high increases in raw material prices and improved Henkel's net debt/operating EBITDAR to 0.85x in 2011 (2010: 1.17x), while EBITDAR net fixed charge cover improved to 13.47x (2010: 13.15x).

Henkel achieved this through solid free cash flow generation in 2011 of EUR1.7bn (2010: EUR1.2bn) after dividends, which was helped by an increase in EBITDA of EUR2.4bn (FY10: EUR2.3bn).

Although the company might be tempted to pursue acquisitions, Henkel is also committed to maintaining debt protection measures in line with a 'A' rating. Fitch might downgrade the rating if adjusted net debt/EBITDAR (x) was above 1.6x and EBITDAR fixed charge cover (x) below 10x on a continued basis.