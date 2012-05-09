(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 09 -
Overview
-- Singapore-based FCOT's proposed sale of a commercial property could
improve its financial strength if it uses the proceeds to repay its debt.
-- We are revising the outlook on FCOT to positive from stable.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB' long-term corporate credit
rating on the trust.
Rating Action
On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on
Singapore-based Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT) to positive from stable. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on the
trust.
Rationale
The positive outlook reflects our view that FCOT's financial risk profile
could improve to "intermediate" from the current "significant" in the next 12
to 18 months. We expect the trust to use the proceeds from a proposed asset
sale to repay its debt. FCOT has a conditional agreement with Bayfront
Ventures Pte Ltd. for the sale of KeyPoint, a non-grade A commercial building
in Singapore, for Singapore dollar (S$) 360 million. The transaction is
expected to be complete in September 2012, assuming that unitholders approve
it by July 30, 2012.
Under our base-case scenario, we project FCOT's gearing (defined as the ratio
of borrowings to total assets) to improve to 41%-43% and its EBITDA interest
cover at 2x-2.2x following the proposed sale. As of March 31, 2012, FCOT's
gearing was 52% and EBITDA interest cover was 1.9x. In accordance with our
hybrid criteria, our definition of debt includes S$342.5 million of
convertible perpetual preferred units (CPPUs) and S$18.8 million of
distribution on the CPPUs as interest expense. We expect the improved gearing
to provide FCOT with the financial flexibility to acquire better quality
assets and strengthen its asset portfolio. As of March 31, 2012, FCOT treated
the CPPUs as equity and reported gearing of 36.1% and interest cover of 3.2x.
The rating on FCOT reflects the trust's small asset base of eight buildings,
valued at about S$1.7 billion, after the sale of KeyPoint. Three
assets--Central Park in Australia, and China Square Central and Alexandra
Techno-Park in Singapore--contribute about 50% to FCOT's cash flows. About 54%
of the group's net property income is from assets in Singapore, 40% from
Australia, and 6% from Japan. After the termination of the master lease
agreement of China Square Central in March 2012, tenant concentration risk has
also reduced because FCOT now manages the sub-tenants directly. In our view,
the termination of this agreement could result in a positive rental reversion
of about 5% in the next 12 months.
The rating also benefits from the satisfactory credit profile of FCOT's
sponsor Frasers Centrepoint Ltd., which is wholly owned by Frasers & Neave
Ltd., a property and food and beverage conglomerate listed in Singapore.
Liquidity
FCOT's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. As of March 31,
2012, the trust has unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of S$90 million. We
estimate that FCOT's liquidity sources will exceed uses by about 1.2x in 2012
based on the following major assumptions:
-- We expect FCOT to generate cash from operations of about S$55
million-S$60 million in 2012.
-- We expect the uses of funds for 2012 to include S$2 million to fund
working capital and capital expenditure and about S$50 million-S$55 million
for distribution to shareholders.
Our liquidity assessment assumes that FCOT will refinance its debt of S$607.8
million due in the next 12 months. Our view is based on the satisfactory
relationships that the trust and its sponsor have with banks.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that FCOT's financial risk
profile could strengthen in the next 12 to 18 months, assuming the trust uses
the proceeds from the proposed sale of KeyPoint to pay down its debt.
We may raise the rating if FCOT's gearing improves to about 40% at least and
EBITDA interest coverage exceeds 2x on a sustainable basis. This assumes that
the portfolio quality improves or remains stable.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if FCOT engages in more
debt-funded acquisitions such that its EBITDA interest coverage falls below
1.5x over a prolonged period.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies,
June 21, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Frasers Commercial Trust
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/--