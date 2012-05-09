(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 09 -
-- Regulatory change has favored health insurance, making it one of the main engines of
revenue growth for the insurance industry in the Gulf Cooperation Council.
-- Larger and more established companies have the capital and access to better expertise to
exploit the growth opportunities the markets offer.
-- The sector's profitability is threatened by intense competition among major providers for
large accounts, and by increasing number of smaller providers targeting small and midsize
enterprise business.
In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said the introduction of
mandatory health insurance in some Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, combined with low
insurance penetration in other lines, has meant that health insurance has quickly emerged as the
largest line of business in the region (see "Health Insurance Increasingly Defines The Fortunes
Of Gulf-Based Insurance Companies"). In our view, managing health insurance properly will
increasingly define success versus failure for regional insurance players. Over the next two to
three years, Standard & Poor's expects the growth in health insurance to outpace growth
opportunities in other major lines of business.
We believe larger and more-established insurers are best-positioned to capitalize on the
growth opportunities in the GCC markets. That said, it is not clear whether regional insurers
will succeed in turning growth opportunities into increased earnings over the next two to three
years. Competition is rising and smaller insurers are a credible threat from a pricing
perspective. In a developing market, insurers must overcome a variety of problems, including
insufficient technical data, lack of expertise, claims inflation, fraud, and other operational
impediments. Barriers to entry in GCC insurance markets are generally low, leading to crowded
and competitive markets. We anticipate that the health insurance market will continue to change
as regulation and insurer's systems and data collection become more sophisticated.