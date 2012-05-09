(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 09 - Price increases in the July reinsurance renewal period
are likely to be restricted to loss-affected sectors unless there is a further
significant insured loss for the industry, Fitch Ratings says.
We believe an insured loss of more than USD50bn would reduce capital levels
throughout Fitch's monitored universe of reinsurers to such an extent that they
would attempt to increase premium rates across their entire portfolios. A loss
of this size would also be likely to trigger a negative rating outlook for the
reinsurance sector as a whole.
Renewals in July are predominantly related to US exposure, but pricing movements
are likely to follow the same trends as the April renewals period, which is more
focused on Asian markets. Figures from Munich Re ('AA-'/Stable) on Tuesday
revealed a 35% increase in Japanese earthquake reinsurance prices in April,
while relatively flat pricing in other regions and sectors limited the overall
increase in prices to around 5%. Other reinsurers including Scor ('A+'/Stable),
Swiss Re and Hannover Re ('A+'/Stable), and the major global reinsurance
brokers have reported similar trends.
We expect to see pricing on US wind-exposed reinsurance programmes rise in the
July renewal period, due to near-record tornado-related losses in 2011. Property
reinsurance prices, which exclude wind-related damage, are likely to achieve, at
best, low single-digit price increases. Pricing in markets that have already
experienced big increases, such as New Zealand property, are likely to rise
further, although the increase will not be on the same scale as the 100% rise in
2011.
We will also closely monitor casualty pricing, which was flat in the April
renewal period. Casualty reinsurance can be particularly challenging in a
protracted period of relatively high inflation and low investment yields. This
is because claims can arise many years after the cover was written, resulting in
payouts that are significantly boosted by inflation over the intervening years
and are not offset by investment returns. A marked upturn in casualty pricing is
only likely to occur when development of reserves from prior underwriting years
return to a deficit.