(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 09 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ideal Standard International SA's (Ideal Standard) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC 'from 'B-' and the Short-term IDR to 'C' from 'B'. No Outlook is assigned to the ratings. Fitch has also downgraded Ideal Standard International's EUR275m senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'B+' with the Recovery Rating also downgraded to 'RR3' from 'RR2'.

The rating action reflects the negative trend in 2011 and the poor outlook for the bathroom product markets, the disappointing operating performance of Ideal Standard, and its weak liquidity profile.

During 2011, the market trend has been worse than anticipated by the agency, especially in the two largest markets for Ideal Standard, the UK and Italy, which saw a significant deterioration, particularly in Q411. The trend was better in Germany and France, where however Ideal Standard has a more limited presence. Ideal Standard was able to maintain its market share in almost all its relevant markets, but, despite this, the operating performance in 2011 was significantly below the agency's expectations, with revenue declining by more than 5%.

Fitch notes that some planned restructuring measures were successfully adopted by the group in 2011, including the elimination of excess capacity, with the closure of one production plant in UK and two in France in Q211. However, the cost savings deriving from these measures were offset by the deterioration in profitability due to the decline of production volumes and the consequent lower fixed costs absorption. The company's cash burn was also worse than expected, partly due to increased inventories.

The rating downgrade also reflects the poor outlook for 2012. Fitch forecasts that the difficult market conditions will persist in the UK, where no recovery is expected, and Italy, where a further decline is likely. Thus, Fitch anticipates that the additional costs savings deriving from the restructuring actions already completed to be partly offset by a further decline in volumes. The de-stocking of excess inventories should improve operating cash flow. However, Fitch expects free cash flow to remain negative as a consequence of capex and restructuring costs.

Ideal Standard's liquidity is tight and the company's financial flexibility is limited. Following the 2011 debt restructuring, Ideal Standard has no significant maturities until 2018, when the senior secured notes come to maturity. The liquidity at December 2011 comprises EUR47m of cash, a EUR15m undrawn revolving credit facility and some short-term and receivables factoring facilities in the main operating subsidiaries. Fitch considers the available liquidity to be enough to cover the cash needs for 2012 (mainly related to capex and restructuring costs). However, the agency believes that Ideal Standard could be in need of new financial sources in 2013 if operating cash generation does not materially improve. Therefore, Fitch will closely monitor the liquidity evolution in the next few months. The deterioration in the liquidity profile could trigger a negative rating action.

The senior secured bond's 'RR3' recovery rating reflects a recovery expectation in excess of 60% in the event of default. The senior secured notes will rank below the super senior revolving credit facility (EUR15m, undrawn in 2011) and some of the UK pension liabilities.

Ideal Standard is one of the market leaders in Europe in the bath accessories sector, with number one or two positions in a number of geographical markets in the ceramic and fitting segments. The group owns a comprehensive portfolio of well-known brands covering a wide spectrum of market segments from entry-level to luxury products.