May 09 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded PagesJaunes Groupe S.A.'s (PagesJaunes) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch Ratings has also downgraded PagesJaunes Finance & Co. S.C.A.'s senior secured notes rating to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The recovery rating on the notes is 'RR2'.

Although the company's internet revenues are growing strongly, Fitch expects higher interest payments and lower gross operating margin (GOM) to cause the company's cash flows to continue to contract in 2012. The company's pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) declined to EUR196m in 2011, from EUR248m in 2010 and EUR258m in 2009. Fitch expects further declines in 2012 and is currently not convinced that a significant recovery in GOM will be evident in 2013. Given the current outstanding amount of debt, these declines are not consistent with the previous rating.

Although the current suspension of the dividend payment is a positive for the credit, Fitch expects the payment to be re-instated at some point. This will re-exert significant pressures on the cash flows of a company going through its difficult period of transition. While the company is managing to gain traction in internet revenues and does seem to be navigating through this difficult phase, Fitch believes the interest and dividend burden is placing too much pressure on the company's cash flows.

The company is guiding for a lower GOM in 2012 of EUR470m - EUR485m, down from EUR493m in 2011. The primary cause of this lowered target is an investment in additional sales staff to further target SMEs in niche markets, such as real estate and hospitality. Fitch believes that this strategy will allow PagesJaunes to further penetrate and consolidate local markets, protecting it from larger competitors such as Google who do not have this same local presence. However, the extent of the decline in PagesJaunes' print revenues in addition to pricing pressures on website creation products, means that Fitch is not convinced that GOM with recover dramatically after 2012.

Fitch would consider stabilising the Outlook if PagesJaunes can demonstrate that the company is capable of stabilising cash flows. Conversely, a negative rating action could be taken if cash flows continue to decline, causing funds from operations adjusted net leverage to increase above 5.5x for a sustained period of time. A significant decline in internet revenue growth would likely lead to this scenario and is likely to lead to a downgrade.

The company has large maturities falling due in 2013 and the company has stated that it expects imminent developments relating to the refinancing of these maturities. Fitch's rating assumes that this refinancing will be successful. If the company is unable to successfully refinance before the end of 2012, Fitch is likely to consider further negative rating actions.