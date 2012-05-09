(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 09 - European fixed-income investors are unconvinced by recent
policy efforts to solve the eurozone crisis, indicating that additional measures
are needed, according to Fitch Ratings' quarterly investor survey of asset managers' outlook for
the credit markets.
The majority (58%) of investors think the eurozone fiscal compact is positive
but marginal in solving the crisis, while only 25% regard it as an important
policy innovation bringing crisis resolution closer; 17% view it as an
irrelevance.
In our view, the fiscal compact is an important step towards building confidence
in fiscal discipline in the eurozone, but additional measures are indeed needed.
These are likely to include some dilution of national fiscal sovereignty;
potentially some partial mutualisation of sovereign liabilities and resources;
as well as measures to enhance pan-eurozone financial supervision and
intervention, combined with further institutional reforms to strengthen eurozone
economic governance.
Respondents also expressed a more negative view on fundamental credit conditions
for the sector - with 71% believing these will deteriorate, up from 58% in the
Q112 survey. This is in line with Fitch's negative outlook on most eurozone
sovereigns. Investors were also concerned about refinancing prospects, with 79%
voting it the most challenged sector - an all-time-high. This dissatisfaction
resulted in 49% of investors electing developed sovereigns as their least
favoured investment choice. This is up from 31% in the last quarter - and is a
new high, beating the 46% recorded in Q210 during the midst of the Greek crisis.
We expect the eurozone to 'muddle through' the crisis as economic adjustment
proceeds, combined with gradual (if halting) steps towards closer fiscal and
economic integration. However, other outcomes cannot be ruled out, particularly
until economic recovery is underway and unless there is greater progress in
reforming the eurozone. Our report The Future of the Eurozone: Alternative
Scenarios looks at different possible outcomes to the base case, including a
Greek exit. The probability of different scenarios and their impact are
inherently uncertain.
The Q212 survey was conducted between 27 March and 4 May, and represents the
views of managers of an estimated USD5.6trn of fixed-income assets. The complete
results of Fitch's quarterly European Senior Fixed Income Investor Survey will
be published in a report in mid-May.