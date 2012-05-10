May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB; AA-/Stable/A-1+) are unchanged following NAB's results announcement for its first-half ended March 31, 2012. NAB's results are consistent with the bank's market guidance on April 30, 2012, when it also announced its strategic review of its U.K. operations.

Cash earnings of A$2.828 billion for the first half were 1.3% ahead of the previous half-year ended Sept. 30, 2011. Materially weaker cash earnings from NAB's U.K. Banking Division were offset by higher earnings from its Institutional Banking Division. Business banking cash earnings of A$1.264 billion for the half year were flat, compared with the prior half year, while personal banking cash earnings of A$464 million were down by 7.2%. NAB's core Tier 1 capital ratio increased to 8.03%, from 7.58%. Nonperforming assets of A$8.461 billion were marginally lower at March 31, 2012, compared with that at Sept. 30, 2011.

We retain our stable outlook on NAB. We note that some factors that could contribute to negative ratings momentum have ameliorated, to an extent. NAB's capital position improved over the half year, which is an expectation that is incorporated into our stable outlook. Furthermore, NAB has provided greater clarity concerning its U.K. strategy. We will continue to monitor NAB's execution of its U.K. strategy, including implementation of its new business model, and the asset-quality performance of the mainly commercial real estate loans (GBP6.2 billion) transferred to NAB from Clydesdale Bank PLC (BBB+/Positive/A-2). Finally, NAB has adequately managed the effects of recent volatility in global debt markets because of eurozone and other stresses. However, we expect that market conditions are likely to remain challenging. We also note that, similar to the other Australian major banks, NAB's net interest margin has reduced in the first half of fiscal 2012 because of higher deposit and wholesale funding costs. We continue to believe, however, that there are low prospects of positive ratings momentum for NAB, in the short-to-medium term.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Australian Banking Outlook: Banks Resilient, Although Not Immune To The Uncertain Global Economic Outlook, March 12, 2012