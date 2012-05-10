(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has revised German insurers Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG's (NLV), Nuernberger Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (NAV) and Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG's (NKV) Outlook to Positive from Stable. At the same time, the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been affirmed at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed their holding company Nuernberger Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's (NB) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and revised its Outlook to Positive from Stable. NB's EUR100m subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'BB+'.

The revision of the Outlook reflects Nuernberger group's (NG) strong results and improved debt leverage at end-2011. With a net combined ratio of 95.7% in 2011 (2010: 105.1%), NG's non-life underwriting profitability materially exceeded the agency's expectation of 100%.

The affirmation reflects Nuernberger group's (NG) strong capitalisation, its leading position in the German unit-linked life and disability market, and its relative resilience to a long-lasting low interest rate environment compared to many of its competitors. Offsetting these positive rating factors is NG's continued modest investment income and relatively low interest coverage which at 4.4x remains below the agency's expectation for the company's current rating level.