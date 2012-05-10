UPDATE 1-Venture capitalist DST Global sees $4 trln of new internet firms by 2025
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
May 10 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ----------------- 10-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Marshall Islands
Primary SIC: Water
Transportation
of Freight, NEC
Mult. CUSIP6: 639365
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Nov-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Marshall Islands-registered dry-bulk shipping company Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (Navios Holdings or the group) is constrained by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's high operating risk in the cyclical and volatile dry-bulk shipping industry and by its record of aggressive growth. In addition, we believe Navios Holdings' financial risk profile is likely to prove "aggressive" over the industry cycle.
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
TAIPEI, June 9 Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday ahead of the weekend as early bargain-hunting lost steam in a world of ongoing uncertainties. The U.K. elections seemed to leave no single party with a clear claim