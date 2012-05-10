UPDATE 1-Venture capitalist DST Global sees $4 trln of new internet firms by 2025
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Vologda Oblast ----------------------------------------- 10-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-May-2012 B/-- B/--
29-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB2.51 bil bnds B 10-May-2012
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
TAIPEI, June 9 Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday ahead of the weekend as early bargain-hunting lost steam in a world of ongoing uncertainties. The U.K. elections seemed to leave no single party with a clear claim