(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings expects the crash of the Sukhoi Superjet
100 (SSJ 100), while on a demonstrator flight, to negatively affect orders for
the aircraft in the short term, but not the 'BB'/Stable rating of JSC Sukhoi
Civil Aircraft (SCAC), the plane's manufacturer. SCAC's ratings are linked to
its ultimate majority shareholder, the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable).
Although the cause of the crash outside Jakarta, Indonesia on May 9 is still
unknown, this tragic accident represents a further setback to the ambitious
Russian civilian aerospace industry. Over the past decade the Russian state has
invested heavily in the sector in the hope of re-establishing the country as a
global technology and high-end manufacturing leader.
The success of the SSJ 100 regional jet is especially important as it is the
first of many new commercial aircraft to be launched. Instead, it has suffered
from a three-year development delay, poor initial market reception and minor
operational difficulties following its April 2011 entry into commercial service.
The SSJ 100 was on a six-country demonstration tour of east Asia, with company
management hoping to secure new orders for the aircraft. So far 170 orders have
been placed (six are in commercial usage), mostly from CIS-based airlines, with
production slots all but booked out for the coming two years. While the order
flow has been steady over the past several years, the numbers purchased remain
considerably short of the programme break-even point. Further orders outside the
CIS are vital to its success.
SCAC's ratings are linked to the Russian sovereign's based on its financial
commitment to date and we expect this support to continue via additional equity
injections over and above what has already been contributed. However, any
waning, or perceived waning, of that support, is likely to see SCAC's ratings
notched further away from those of the sovereign.
SCAC's stand-alone credit profile is very weak, characterised by negative free
cash and high leverage. This will continue to be the case in the short to medium
term.