(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 -

Summary analysis -- Goodman Australia Industrial Fund ------------- 11-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Australia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Apr-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The ratings on Goodman Australia Industrial Fund (GAIF), an unlisted Australia-based wholesale property trust, reflect our views on the fund's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

Factors which support the fund's business risk profile include its relatively stable cash flow generation derived from a high-quality portfolio of industrial and office park assets; strong market position and an experienced property management team; high occupancy levels; and solid lease-maturity profile. Partly tempering these strengths is our view of the fund's susceptibility to cyclical real-estate-market conditions and the potential for increased exposure to property development.

The fund's strategy to invest in prime industrial and business space assets as well as its diversified tenant base underpin the portfolios' stable cash flows. At March 31, 2012, GAIF had invested interests in 107 Australian industrial and office assets valued at about A$4.7 billion; comprising warehouse/distribution centers (43%, by value), industrial estates (23%), office parks (17%), business parks (13%), and vacant land (4%). GAIF's tenant base consists of more than 350 tenants, with the 10 largest customers in the portfolio representing 36% of the fund's income. For the nine months to March 31, 2012, the fund:

-- Completed 367,981 square meters of lease renewals,

-- Achieved a retention rate of 84%, and

-- Maintained a portfolio occupancy rate of 98% by income and weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 6.1 years (excluding development properties).

During the quarter to March 31, 2012, GAIF secured three new developments, which are expected to be worth A$53.6 million (GAIF's ownership interest) upon completion.

At the 'BBB' rating, we expect GAIF to maintain gearing of less than 40%. GAIF's gearing of 39.6% as March 31, 2012, is at the upper-end of our expectations and limits the fund's financial flexibility in our view. However, we believe gearing will trend toward 35% by the end of 2013 calendar year, as the fund works toward its new target gearing policy of 25%-30%. The fund aims to achieve its new target policy over the next five years via asset divestment and, predominately equity-funded development of vacant land in order to grow its asset base. In this regard, we expect the fund will prudently manage the timing of asset sales and issuance of equity to fund developments and reduce gearing; however, gearing may increase in the next six months, given the uncertainty of timing and availability of new equity.

In September 2011, the fund announced its intentions to raise a minimum of A$200 million of equity by Sept. 30, 2012; however, the timing has now been delayed until GAIF can secure a third-party cornerstone investor to match the pro-rata commitment by the fund's key investor Goodman Group (43.4% share; BBB/Stable/--).

Liquidity

We believe GAIF has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its near-term requirements, even if EBITDA were to decline sharply. In our view, supporting GAIF's liquidity are the fund's well-established and solid banking relationships, prudent financial risk management, and good access to the capital markets. Our assessment of the fund's liquidity profile is based on the following:-

-- We expect the fund's sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12-to-18 months.

-- If EBITDA were to decrease by 15%, we expect net sources to remain positive and the fund to remain compliant with financial covenants.

-- GAIF will continue to proactively manage its debt-maturity profile, including refinancing its debt facilities at least six months ahead of maturity, as observed historically.

At March 31, 2012, GAIF had sufficient undrawn debt facilities (more than A$400 million) to cover committed capital-expenditure requirements over the next 12 months. There are no major debt maturities for the next three years. Until the new operating policies are achieved, we expect GAIF will continue to fund its development pipeline mainly with new equity and proceeds from asset divestments.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that GAIF will prudently manage the timing and execution of asset sales and equity issuance to fund its committed development pipeline. We also expect the fund will operate a financial profile that is commensurate with the 'BBB' rating-including gearing (total debt to total assets) at less than 40% and fully adjusted EBITDA interest cover of more than 2.0x.

Upward rating movement is considered unlikely in the next two years given the fund's longer term intentions to reduce gearing through growing its asset base. Nonetheless, a higher rating would require GAIF to maintain its satisfactory business risk profile and sustain gearing at less than 30% and EBITDA interest cover of more than 2.5x.

Downward pressure on the rating could occur if GAIF adopted a more aggressive growth strategy, or moved into more speculative development, or into asset types or geographic markets outside of its core business areas that leads to a deterioration in the company's business risk profile. In addition, downward rating pressure could arise from persistent worsening in the group's financial profile, including gearing of more than 40% and interest cover of less than 2.0x.