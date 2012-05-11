(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 - Funding costs for the larger Indian non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) could
rise after the guidelines on securitization and direct assignment of loan receivables were
released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this week.
The guidelines may force NBFIs to virtually abandon the popular "direct
assignment" route that has accounted for 10%-40% of their funding, and move to
more capital-intensive securitization deals or more costly senior debt.
The guidelines come at a time when other regulatory tightening may result in a
slowdown in the flow of funds from the traditional sources - commercial banks
and debt mutual funds. It may consequently be difficult for NBFIs to maintain
their above-average loan growth compared with the banks, and instead force them
to maintain greater liquidity on their balance sheets in the face of weaker
funding flexibility.
The heaviest impact could be on Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. ('Fitch
AA(ind)'/Stable) and Magma Fincorp Ltd., whose off-balance sheet assets were 34%
and 40%, respectively, of assets under management at end-March 2012. The effect
on reported ROA and Tier 1 capital ratios could be significant, assuming that
the off-balance sheet assets ultimately migrate to the originator's own books.
Shriram Transport's adjusted Tier 1 capital ratio and adjusted ROA at end-March
2012 remained comparable with its similarly rated NBFIs, which explains the
Stable Outlook on its rating. Magma Fincorp's reported ROA fell steeply in FY12
to 0.9%, from 2.2% in FY11, after it stopped front-loading the profit from
direct assignments.
The other large "asset financing" NBFIs are less reliant on off-balance sheet
funding, and should therefore suffer less of an immediate impact. However, the
reduction in funding flexibility for the sector would still affect all players
in the long term. Many of these companies have licences to accept public
deposits, and may step up their reliance on this source.
NBFIs may react to this new era of lower profitability by searching for
higher-yielding loan segments. This strategy may be fraught with
greater-than-anticipated risks, given that such segments may not have a credit
track record or well-established cash flows. The larger NBFIs in India, however,
have a history of managing the traditionally riskier customer segments, and
maintaining steady credit costs through business cycles.
NBFIs' dependence on wholesale funding has been a traditional weakness, partly
mitigated by matched-funding of assets and also a widening creditor base among
banks and capital markets participants. This was facilitated by the steady asset
quality and (in the case of banks) attractive regulatory benefits of meeting
lending targets to weaker sections of the economy (the "priority" sector). Some
of these advantages are fading; the rating outlook on the sector could turn
negative if these are accompanied by asset-quality uncertainties or questions
about the long-term competitiveness of NBFIs. The first to be affected are
likely to be entities with less-established business models or those too small
to withstand the expansion of bigger players.