(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Russian Novosibirsk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BB+' from 'BB' and National Long-term rating to 'AA(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The region's Short-term foreign currency rating was affirmed at 'B'.

The upgrade reflects the region's sound budgetary performance, supported by increased tax revenue underpinned by the continued expansion of the local economy, improved capital spending with sustained self-financing capacity on capex and low direct risk. The ratings also take into account the region's moderate contingent liabilities and the moderate rigidity of its operating expenditure.

Fitch says any further upgrade is subject to a strong budgetary performance with sustained operating margins at above 15% level in the medium term and the region's ability to keep debt at a moderate level. Conversely, weaker budgetary performance leading to deterioration of debt coverage ratio (direct risk to current balance) above average debt maturity would lead to downward pressure on the ratings.

Fitch expects Novosibirsk to maintain a sound operating margin at about 15% in 2012-2014, supported by tax revenue and the administration's prudent budgetary policy. The region consolidated its sound budgetary performance in 2011, with the operating balance at 14.4% of operating revenue (2010: 15.3%). Taxes amounted to 82% of operating revenue in 2011, while rigid spending items stood at 74.8% of opex. Stable growth of tax revenue led to the region posting a minor deficit before debt variation at 0.3% of total revenue in 2011 (2010: 1.8%).

The region's annual capital outlays stood at 22.3% of total expenditure in 2011 (2010: 24.9%), increasing from the average level of 13.2% in 2007-2009. The region's current balance covered 56.5% of capex in 2011. The remainder of capital outlays were funded by various federal capital transfers aimed at infrastructure development. Fitch notes that capex of above 20% of total expenditure expected in the medium-term will be sustainable due to the region's sound self-financing capacity.

Fitch expects Novosibirsk to continue its conservative debt management policy, allowing it to keep direct risk at a safe level in the medium term, with direct risk increasing up to 10% of current revenue in 2012 and its stabilisation at this level in 2013-2014. Direct risk in 2011 remained low despite an insignificant increase up to 8.1% of current revenue in 2011 (2010: 6.1%).

The region's refinancing risk is low as its direct risk stock is 94.4% composed of federal budget loans with maturities stretching up to 2016. Novosibirsk's contingent liabilities are moderate and comprised of few issued guarantees and low, self-serviced debt of its public companies.

The Novosibirsk region is located in Russia's Siberian federal district. The region's service-oriented and diversified economy supports its median for the Russian region wealth indicators. The region accounted for 1.3% of national GDP and 1.9% of the Russian population in 2010.