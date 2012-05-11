(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 -

Overview

-- The Department of Meuse has, in our view, a good budgetary performance backed by the renewed political commitment to pursuing tight cost control and further progressive debt reduction.

-- We are affirming our 'A+' long-term rating on Meuse and assigning our 'A-1+' short-term rating to both the department and its planned commercial paper program.

-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the department will likely maintain its high self-financing capacity and reduce its tax-supported debt to around 90% of operating revenues in 2013.

Rating Action

On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' long-term issuer credit rating on the French Department of Meuse. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit rating to the department and our 'A-1+' short-term issue rating to its planned EUR40 million commercial paper (CP) program.

Rationale

The ratings on France's Department of Meuse reflect our view of its good budgetary performance, particularly a continuing improvement in its operating margin, as well as recent debt reduction. The ratings also reflect the renewed political commitment to pursuing cost structure rationalization and further progressive debt reduction. We view the increasing activity of "GIP objectif Meuse," a national agency for Meuse's development, as positive. It enables Meuse to stabilize its investment at a relatively moderate level compared with previous years.

The ratings are constrained by our view that Meuse has a relatively high, albeit recently decreased, debt burden, and increasingly limited fiscal flexibility on both revenues and expenditures. Also, Meuse's socioeconomic indicators are below the national average.

After a significant increase in 2009, Meuse's operating margin continued to grow in 2010 and, in our view, in 2011 too. In our base-case scenario, we expect Meuse's operating margin to account for 15.5% of operating revenues in 2011, compared with 13% in 2009, and 9.5% on average over 2005-2008. Although partly due to an increase in the property tax rate, to the rebound of property transfer fees, and to the property transfer fee equalization fund, this result primarily stems from the department's tight control on operating expenditures as illustrated by an annual average growth of 1.1% over 2009-2011, which we consider to be moderate.

At the same time, Meuse maintained its capital expenditures (capex) at a moderate level, representing 17.2% of total expenditures on average over 2009-2011 compared with 25.1% in 2008. This enabled the department to post, according to our estimates, surplus after capex over the entire period. In three years, we estimate that the department reduced its debt by 8% and significantly improved its debt-to-operating margin ratio as a result. In our base-case scenario, this ratio is likely to have reached 5.8 years at year-end 2011 compared with 15 years at year-end 2008.

However, Meuse's fiscal flexibility is becoming increasingly limited, in our opinion. Although Meuse is in the process of paring down its cost structure, we believe that the potential to unlock savings is narrowing. In our view, the increase in alternative financing schemes like "GIP objectif Meuse" over the coming years should lead to a stabilization of net investments to EUR30 million a year. The ability of the department to cut capex will thus be more limited than in the recent past.

A national business tax reform implemented in 2010 has also hampered Meuse's revenue flexibility. In our opinion, modifiable revenues will account for 17% of operating revenues in 2011, compared with 36% before the reform. The decision of the government to freeze all state subsidies to local governments until 2014 will also burden the department.

Uncertainties remain about the forthcoming changes to the institutional framework, including both the financing of social aid and the tax equalization system. However, in 2011 Meuse received EUR5 million from the property transfer fee equalization fund; this is 15% of its estimated operating margin for 2011. In our base case, we anticipate that this equalization scheme, coupled with reaffirmed budgetary discipline will enable the department to stabilize its operating margin at around 14%-15% of operating revenues. We also expect the department to maintain its debt-to-operating margin at around six years over the next two years.

Meuse is a rural French department with 194,237 inhabitants. With GDP per capita of EUR18,500 in 2009 (Eurostat data), and a 9.8% unemployment rate in third-quarter 2011, Meuse's economic indicators are below the national average. The positive aspect of this is that the department's finances are less sensitive to economic cycles.

Liquidity

We view Meuse's liquidity position as "positive" under our criteria.

Meuse implements a zero-based cash management policy, which aims to minimize cash holdings; they cannot yield interest revenues under French legislation. Meuse has access to EUR12 million in treasury lines--which have just been renewed--and to EUR47 million in revolving lines and will shortly launch a EUR40 million CP program.

In our base-case scenario, we expect Meuse's average monthly available drawings on treasury lines and, to a lesser extent, revolving lines to cover about 1.4x Meuse's short-term CP and long-term debt service for the next 12 months.

Outlook

The stable outlook factors in the institutional framework changes that the government has announced so far and the effect they have had on the department's finances. In a context of increasingly limited fiscal flexibility, we anticipate in our base-case scenario that Meuse will pursue tight cost control. This should, in our view, enable the department to maintain its high self-financing capacity and to reduce its tax-supported debt to around 90% of operating revenues in 2013.

In our upside scenario, a tighter rein on operating expenditure would allow Meuse to achieve an operating margin of about 17% by 2013 and improve our view of its financial management. Additionally, if the department invests at a slightly lower rate, totaling EUR30 million annually, debt reduction could be quicker than in our base-case scenario, which in turn could prompt a positive rating action.

Conversely, in our downside scenario there is potential for negative institutional and/or economic developments and a slackening of the current cost control policy, slipping into high capex. If this were to happen, it could lead to a significant decrease in the department's self-financing capacity and a deterioration of its ratio of debt to operating balance to above 10x in 2013. This could trigger a negative rating action. However, both these scenarios are unlikely at this stage.

Ratings List

New Rating

Meuse (Department of)

Commercial Paper A-1+

Ratings Affirmed; New Rating

To From

Meuse (Department of)

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/--