UPDATE 1-Oil stabilizes after steep falls, but supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. --------- 11-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: Thailand
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 69364V
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Aug-2004 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
08-Oct-2003 BBB+/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
DUBAI, June 9 Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".