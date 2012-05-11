(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 -

Summary analysis -- Latvia (Republic of) -------------------------- 11-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Latvia

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 518417

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-May-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

07-Dec-2010 BB+/B BB+/B

10-Aug-2009 BB/B BB/B

24-Feb-2009 BB+/B BB+/B

10-Nov-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

27-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

17-May-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Latvia balance our view of the government's proven political commitment to fiscal discipline, the economy's considerable flexibility, and the material increase in exports as a share of GDP, against the constraints of large (albeit decreasing) external debt, relatively moderate GDP per capita, and a lack of monetary policy flexibility.

Latvia's government cut the general government deficit to 3.5% of GDP in 2011, from 9.7% in 2009. Over the same period, the economy has deleveraged. External debt net of liquid assets declined to 85% of current account receipts (CARs) from 143% because the current account shifted into surplus and Scandinavian parent banks poured large capital injections into their Latvian subsidiaries. We believe recent electoral reforms--to make voting procedures in parliament more transparent, to limit political advertising, and to introduce state funding of political parties--will strengthen political accountability and improve the policy environment. We also believe that the government's proposed fiscal discipline legislation will improve fiscal policy over the medium term and reduce the risk of fiscal slippages.

Extraordinary parliamentary elections were called last September as a result of a referendum initiated by former president, Valdis Zatlers. Before these elections, the government implemented fiscal consolidation measures including increasing value-added tax to 22% from 21% and maintaining its freeze on public sector wages. Aided by a domestic economic recovery, these measures helped to reduce the general government deficit to 3.5% of GDP in 2011 from 8.1% in 2010 (the EU-IMF had set an initial target of 6%). The government's planned fiscal discipline law will include requirements to balance the budget over the economic cycle and establish ceilings on nominal spending. The law will likely be implemented by mid-2012 and we believe it will anchor spending growth. We expect the government will meet its deficit target of below 3% of GDP for 2012 and continue to reduce budget deficits over the medium term.

We anticipate that net general government debt will peak at 37% of GDP in 2012 before declining in 2013-2014. The Latvian government has accumulated significant fiscal reserves of around Latvian lats (LVL) 1 billion (7% of GDP) as a buffer to potential financing problems. We expect the government to increase its holding of liquid assets and to prefund its EU-IMF repayments due in 2014-2015.

The economy grew by 5.5% in 2011, the third-highest rate in Europe after Estonia (7.6%) and Lithuania (5.9%). That said, our estimate of average per capita GDP remains lower than in other European peers at about $12,000 in 2012, half the EU average. We expect investments and domestic consumption, supported by increasing export revenues, to remain the main driver of 3%-4% growth in the medium term. We project moderate current account deficits averaging around 3.5% of GDP between 2012 and 2015 due to both exports and investments relying heavily on imported goods. We anticipate that these current account deficits will be funded by foreign direct investment and EU capital transfers.

We also anticipate that private sector deleveraging will reduce Latvia's external debt net of liquid assets to 81% of CARs, which is still relatively high under our criteria. About 50% of banking sector external debt is short term, which partly explains our forecast for gross external financing requirements of a high 167% of CARs plus usable reserves on average between 2012 and 2015. That said, most of the short-term debt is obligations due to parent banks, which we expect will continue supporting their Latvian subsidiaries (notwithstanding possible required capital increases at their head offices). Nonresident deposits not due to parent banks are matched by liquid external assets.

As a result of the lats' peg to the euro, Latvian monetary policy is determined by external factors. Entry to the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) would eliminate the devaluation risk, but balance-of-payment risks would remain. We do not assume that eurozone entry would necessarily occur within the two-year outlook horizon. Our view is that inflationary risks are significant, not so much because of how they might distort the economy but how they may thwart Latvia's ambition to join the eurozone by 2014.

We expect Latvia's domestic wage levels will continue to converge with those of its key trading partners. Current monthly labor costs remain 17% of those in Sweden.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances our view of ongoing private sector deleveraging and improved fiscal and inflationary performance against the risk that the government may relax its fiscal consolidation commitment and the (albeit remote) possibility that parent banks may reduce their exposure to Latvia.

We could raise the ratings if the private sector continues to deleverage externally and fiscal and inflationary performance are consistent with eurozone acceptance criteria. We believe that eurozone entry and consequent access to the European Central Bank (ECB) as a lender of last resort, and to other lending facilities, would reduce Latvia's external financing risks and improve its monetary flexibility.

Conversely, we could lower the ratings if the Latvian government were to relax its fiscal stance or if external financing became more difficult to access, perhaps due to parent banks rapidly reducing their exposure to Latvia.

