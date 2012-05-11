(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 -

Rating Action

On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'D' long-term corporate credit rating on Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG and then withdrew it at the company's request.

Consequently, Petroplus and its associated financial debt are no longer under our surveillance.

We understand that at the point of withdrawal, insolvency proceedings were ongoing, with agreements recently signed for the sale of the company's Cressier refinery in Switzerland.

Prior to the rating withdrawal, our recovery rating of '5' on the Petroplus' senior secured debt reflected our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery based primarily on the assumed sale of the company's Coryton refinery in the U.K. Although we have no information about the sale of this asset, we continue to believe it will be sold as a going concern. To the extent that debt holders achieve recoveries from other asset sales (e.g. the sale of the Cressier refinery), this could enhance recovery prospects.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed and Withdrawn

To To From

Petroplus Holdings AG

Corporate Credit Rating NR D/--/-- D/--/--

Petroplus Finance Ltd. (Bermuda)

Senior Unsecured* NR D D

Recovery Rating NR 5 5

*Guaranteed by Petroplus Holdings AG