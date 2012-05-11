BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on contracted sales for May
* In May 2017, contracted sales amounted to RMB3.101 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 -
Ratings -- Europcar Groupe S.A. ----------------------------------- 11-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Passenger car
rental
Mult. CUSIP6: 29875C
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jan-2012 B/-- B/--
11-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR350 mil sr secd revolving credit fac bank
ln due 04/30/2013 B+ 19-Jan-2012
EUR425 mil sub secd fltg rate nts due
05/15/2013 CCC+ 19-Jan-2012
EUR400 mil 9.375% bnds due 04/15/2018 CCC+ 19-Jan-2012
* Says it plans to buy a Tokyo-based real estate for sale, at an undisclosed price