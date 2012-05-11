Rationale

The outlook revision mainly reflects our view that Europcar no longer faces execution risk relating to its current refinancing plan following the successful placement of its EUR324 million notes to replace the existing EUR425 million floating rate notes (FRNs) maturing in May 2013. We now believe that Europcar will complete its refinancing plan in the coming weeks by finalizing the documentation on its U.K. fleet financing facilities, for which we understand the company has received written commitments from banks.

In addition, we revised our assessment of Europcar's liquidity profile to "adequate" from "less than adequate," reflecting the absence of debt maturities until August 2014, once the refinancing has been completed.

To facilitate the new issuance, shareholder Eurazeo (not rated) injected EUR110 million of equity into Europcar to repay part of its EUR425 million outstanding FRNs, which marginally improved the company's credit metrics.

Our base-case scenario continues to forecast a slight contraction in revenues and operating margin in 2012. Our assumptions incorporate our weak economic outlook for Western Europe, where Europcar generates nearly all its revenues. The challenging European forecast also leads us to expect a deterioration in Europcar's credit metrics. However, this should be tempered by the company's proven ability to adapt the size of its fleet--and therefore the amount of debt needed to finance it--to demand.

We also anticipate that Europcar's cost of funding will slightly increase as a result of the refinancing. Nonetheless, Europcar has just entered into a new swap, which will result in a more favorable swap rate (0.7% versus 2.4%) and a significant decrease in interest outflows. The new swap, however, resulted in a large one-off cash settlement of EUR67 million), thereby constraining Europcar's 2012 credit metrics.

In 2012, we forecast a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt marginally above 10% and an EBITDA interest cover ratio of about 2.5x. We view these levels as commensurate with the current rating. In 2013, we expect a slight improvement in credit metrics, as Europcar will fully benefit from the new swap.

The ratings on Europcar reflect our view of its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and its business risk profile, which we consider to be "fair."

Europcar's financial risk profile is mainly constrained by our view of its highly indebted financial structure. Although Europcar has demonstrated a good ability to adjust the debt related to fleet levels in times of lower demand, its corporate debt levels are fairly high, which results in limited financial flexibility.

Key constraints to Europcar's business risk profile are that it operates in an industry we consider to be price-competitive, cyclical, and asset-intensive. In addition, the company lacks earnings diversity beyond its main Western European markets. Nevertheless, we believe Europcar holds a leading position in the European car rental market, has good operational flexibility and efficiency, and holds a good competitive position in relation to peers.

Liquidity

We revised our assessment of Europcar's liquidity profile back to "adequate" from "less than adequate."

The revision mainly reflects the company's near-completion of its refinancing plan, following the successful issue of a new bond. We now expect Europcar will finalize the signing of its new U.K. fleet financing facilities in the coming weeks. We understand that the company has received binding commitments from banks to refinance these facilities, and therefore believe that Europcar no longer faces refinancing risks. Once the refinancing process is complete, Europcar won't face any debt maturity before August 2014, when its senior asset revolving facility (SARF) matures.

The recently assigned 'A' issue rating on Europcar's securitization program will allow the company to benefit from a more favorable advance rate on its SARF, which should reduce the company's need to draw on its general corporate-purpose RCF to fund its continental European fleet. The new corporate purpose RCF will have EUR300 million available--compared with the previous EUR350 million--which we view as adequate in light of Europcar's lower liquidity needs thanks to the better advance rate on the SARF.

Europcar's cash sources on Dec. 31, 2011, included about EUR263 million available under its RCF of about EUR350 million (to be refinanced with a EUR300 million facility maturing April 2015). Drawings include about EUR39 million of cash drawings and EUR48 million of off-balance-sheet guarantees. Unrestricted cash--excluding cash located in Securifleet companies dedicated to fleet financing--amounted to EUR138 million. Essentially, cash is located at subsidiary level.

Europcar also benefits from various fleet funding facilities. However, we do not view these fleet-financing facilities as liquidity for corporate purposes but rather as committed facilities that should be able to accommodate fleet growth--in conjunction with Europcar's off-balance-sheet operating lease agreements. We note that the summer season usually has the highest requirements for fleet funding and anticipate that the use of the SARF should be significantly higher over the May-August period. Europcar uses the fleet-financing facilities to finance its rental fleet in all its main markets, so they are crucial to financing ongoing operations.

Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are as follows:

-- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 24 months will significantly exceed its uses.

-- We expect that net sources would still be marginally negative in the case of a 20% shortfall in 2012 EBITDA compared with our forecasts.

-- We expect Europcar to maintain ample headroom under its fixed-charge cover ratio covenant.

-- We consider that Europcar would likely be able to absorb a marked decrease in demand, notably because of its proved capacity to adapt fleet size to market conditions at short notice.

Recovery analysis

The proposed EUR324 million secured subordinated notes due 2017, issued by Europcar, are rated 'B-', one notch below the corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating on these proposed notes is '5', indicating our expectation of (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating also reflects the proposed notes' subordinated status relative to some of the group's other debt instruments.

The proposed notes will be initially issued by Europcar Bond Funding Ltd., a newly dedicated orphan special-purpose vehicle (SPV). The SPV will hold the proceeds of the notes in escrow until certain refinancing events are completed. Upon completion of these events, Europcar Groupe S.A. will become the successor issuer. According to the notes' documentation, Europcar will provide the SPV with a loan for the amount of the notes which would serve to redeem the notes and accrued interest within five business days if the refinancing events have not been met by July 5, 2012.

We believe that the proposed notes have a weaker contractual position than the company's fleet-financing instruments, RCF, and other unsubordinated senior secured notes, given that all these debt instruments benefit from first-ranking security on fleet or non-fleet assets. According to the intercreditor agreement, the proposed notes rank pari-passu with Europcar's other unsecured subordinated notes. Nevertheless, we believe that the proposed notes are better positioned than these unsecured subordinated notes owing to ECI's second-ranking share pledge and guarantees from certain German and U.K. subsidiaries.

The proposed notes are governed by terms and conditions relatively similar to the existing EUR425 million unsecured subordinated notes. However, they now benefit from Europcar's currently lower financial leverage, which results in lesser prior ranking debt in the capital structure, owing to the recent downsizing of the RCF and the recent EUR110 million equity injection from Eurazeo. Therefore, we rate the proposed notes one notch higher than the existing unsecured notes.

For the purpose of our analysis, we assume that the full refinancing will be executed as planned, with no major changes to the terms and conditions of the structure.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Europcar's credit metrics will remain in line with levels we consider to be commensurate with the current 'B' rating, including FFO to debt above 10% and EBITDA interest cover of more than 2x. We forecast these metrics despite the negative effect of the challenging economic environment in Western Europe on Europcar's operating performance, and the costs associated with the refinancing process.

If Europcar does not achieve credit ratios in line with these benchmark levels, we could lower the ratings. A downgrade could also result from a deterioration of the group's liquidity profile, if the company does not proactively refinance its 2014 SARF.

We might consider raising the ratings if Europcar's operating performance strengthened over the coming years, leading to a meaningful improvement in credit ratios, with FFO to debt above 12% and EBITDA interest cover above 2.5x on a sustainable basis.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Europcar Groupe S.A.

Europcar International S.A.S.U

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

Europcar Groupe S.A.

Senior Secured B+

Recovery Rating 2

Secured Subordinated Debt CCC+

Recovery Rating 6

Subordinated CCC+

Recovery Rating 6

EC Finance PLC

Senior Secured* B

Recovery Rating 4

*Guaranteed by Europcar International S.A.S.U.

Europcar Bond Funding Ltd.

Secured Subordinated Debt B-

Recovery Rating 5