Our assessment of the ratings on the two outstanding KIG issues (one issue of EUR700 million maturing in 2014 and one issue of EUR500 million maturing in 2017) is based on the review of all final transaction documentation and a discussion with the management of the issuer and guarantor.

Under the guarantee agreement, Styria guarantees all KIG's financial obligations under the bond until the bond is redeemed in full. We consider that Styria's right to terminate or amend the guarantee is appropriately restricted, in line with our criteria. This also applies to situations under which KIG changes the terms of the issue or fails to pay the agreed guarantee fee.

In our understanding, the guarantee is one of payment and not of collection. That is, Styria agrees to make the payment under this guarantee directly and does not act as a collection agent. Bondholders are stated as beneficiaries of the guarantee.

We consider that Styria is able and willing to fulfill all financial obligations on their due date as specified in the final terms and conditions of the bond if the guarantee were to be called upon.

All claims vis-a-vis Styria under this guarantee are stated to be unsecured and unconditional obligations of the state and to rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the state.

Styria is obliged to make timely payments under the terms of the guarantee, in our opinion. The guarantee agreement provides that if KIG does not inform the guarantor two business days before any payment due date that it has placed an irrevocable payment order to service interest and principal, the guarantor will process direct and timely payments according to the terms and conditions of the bond to the paying agent. Based on our timeliness criteria, we believe the guarantee arrangement, viewed as a whole, embodies features that adequately support the guarantor's practical ability to fulfill its obligations under the guarantee within five business days of the primary obligation's due date.

In the guarantee, Styria also waives any other circumstances or conditions that might release it from its obligations, as well as the right to any counterclaims.

Our assessment of the guarantee has not changed since parliament elections in Styria in September 2010 and we do not believe that any change in the political majorities will affect the state's commitment to fulfilling its requirements under the guarantee if the guarantee were to be drawn.

