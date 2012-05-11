(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the most recent asset and cash flow information from the issuer, assessed the overcollateralization (OC) level, and discussed further with the issuer regarding the observed changes to the cover pool.

-- We have lowered to 'A' from 'AA' our ratings on Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank's public-sector covered bond program and all related issuances. The outlook is stable.

-- The stable outlook reflects that the current level of OC is commensurate with the current ratings.

-- Our ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future methodologies and assumptions applied to rate covered bonds may differ from the current criteria. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in these programs may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A' from 'AA' its long-term credit ratings on Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank's (WestImmo; BBB-/Negative/A-3) public-sector covered bond program ("Oeffentliche Pfandbriefe"). The outlook is stable (see list below).

Today's rating action follows our review of the cover pool characteristics and cash flow information (as of March 31, 2012), our discussions with the issuer, and a forward-looking assessment of the development of the credit and cash flow risk profile after the reporting date. We have applied our covered bond criteria and have reviewed the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk classification, the program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

As a result of this analysis, we have concluded that the maximum potential ratings uplift for WestImmo's public-sector covered bond program is up to seven notches above the 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the bank. This is based on a program categorization of "1" and an ALMM classification of "low".