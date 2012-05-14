BRIEF-Christopher Norman Fish intends to retire as director of Boussard and Gavaudan Holding Ltd
* REG-BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : INTENDED RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF REPLACEMENT DIRECTOR
May 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook to negative from stable on JPMorgan Australia Ltd. (JPMAL). This revision follows a similar rating action on the bank's parent and guarantor, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (A+/Negative/A-1), which is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (A/Negative/A-1). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term issuer credit ratings on JPMAL.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- JPMorgan Chase & Co. And Banking Subsidiaries Outlook Revised To Negative On Unexpected Loss; Ratings Affirmed, published May 11, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
* REG-BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : INTENDED RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF REPLACEMENT DIRECTOR
SAO PAULO, June 8 Loan disbursements at Banco do Brasil SA remain unfazed despite heightening political and economic turmoil in recent weeks, an indication that Brazil's No. 2 lender will keep originating new credit in coming months, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli said on Thursday.