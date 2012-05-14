(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 -

Overview

-- Italian market authority CONSOB recently approved the revised terms of Italy-based Edison SpA's shareholder restructuring.

-- We believe the completion of the shareholder restructuring, together with the support of its soon-to-be 80%-owner Electricite de France S.A. (EDF), will help Edison address its significant refinancing needs in the next 12 months.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'BB+/B' long- and short-term ratings on Edison and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that Edison's stronger integration into EDF's operations, strategy, control, and management could have a positive effect on our ratings on Edison, under our criteria governing the links between parents and subsidiaries.

Rating Action

On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on Italy-based utility Edison SpA. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on March 6, 2012. The outlook is positive.

We also affirmed our 'BB+' issue ratings on Edison's various debt instruments, and removed them from CreditWatch negative. The '3' recovery rating on these instruments indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.