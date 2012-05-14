(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on Azerbaijan.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Azerbaijan to group '8' from group '9'.
-- We are revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8' and the
industry risk score to '8' from '9'.
BICRA ACTION
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it had revised
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Azerbaijan
(BBB-/Stable/A-3) to group '8' from group '9'. The economic risk score was
revised to '7' from '8' and the industry risk score to '8' from '9'.
RATIONALE
The BICRA summarizes our view of the risks that a bank operating in a
particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other
banking industries. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from
the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10).
Other countries in BICRA group '8' include Argentina, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,
Nigeria, and Georgia.
Our revised economic risk score for Azerbaijan is '7'. We have revised our
assessment of economic imbalances to "low risk" from "intermediate risk",
while our "high risk" assessment of "economic resilience" and "extremely high
risk" of "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define these terms,
remain unchanged.
Azerbaijan's only moderate level of wealth and the concentration of the
economy in commodities, particularly oil, are the main reasons for our "high
risk" assessment of economic resilience. We estimate that the oil and gas
sectors directly contributed 40% of GDP in 2011, and another 35% indirectly
through ancillary industries and services.
We consider the Azerbaijani banking industry to be in an expansion phase. We
project that credit will expand faster than the underlying economy: about 10%
in 2012, a level close to the 8.1% growth of loans in 2011.
Despite these very high loan growth rates in nominal terms, credit growth
expressed in percentage points of GDP has been low. Even though this is
somewhat distorted by the oil-inflated GDP, we think this suggests an absence
of credit-fueled bubbles. In addition, growth of inflation-adjusted
residential housing prices is sluggish. We believe that mortgage loans do not
represent a major risk for Azerbaijan's banking sector because the segment is
underdeveloped. Therefore, we do not consider Azerbaijan as an economy in the
process of building up imbalances. This is the main factor explaining our "low
risk" assessment for economic imbalances.
Azerbaijan has low levels of corporate and personal indebtedness. The level of
financial intermediation is indeed low, reflected in the 21% ratio of bank
loans to private and nonfinancial public enterprises to GDP at year-end 2011.
Nevertheless, our "extremely high risk" assessment of credit risk in the
economy largely stems from our opinion of banks' relaxed underwriting
standards, with a weak payment culture and rule of law.
Our revised industry risk score for Azerbaijan is '8'. This reflects that we
have maintained our assessment of "very high risk" in the institutional
framework and in systemwide funding and changed our assessment of competitive
dynamics to "high risk" from "very high risk".
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has the ability to intervene and take
preventive measures, through external administration and other mechanisms.
The Central Bank's response to the crisis was adequate and timely in our view.
It lowered the refinancing rate and reserve requirements on liabilities
several times. The Central Bank also provided direct liquidity support to some
commercial banks. During the crisis no banks in Azerbaijan defaulted. The
Central Bank has managed to retain an adequate level of depositor confidence
in the system, supported by various measures, including a deposit insurance
compensation mechanism that has been in effect since August 2007.
However, we consider that the Central Bank's quasi-fiscal activity undermined
asset quality, as belatedly indicated by the increase in nonperforming loans
(NPLs). We note that regulatory forbearance allowed the largest state-owned
International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) to accumulate a significant amount of
NPLs on its balance sheet and continue to operate with a breach of capital
covenants for a prolonged period. This underpins our "very high risk"
assessment of the institutional framework.
In our view, Azerbaijan's banking sector is also characterized by weak
governance and transparency.
Azerbaijani banks feature a moderate risk appetite, in our view. IBA continues
to dominate Azerbaijan's banking market, with about 30% of total banking
assets in 2011.
IBA and other banks controlled by the ruling elite enjoy privileged access to
good-quality borrowers, thus creating competitive distortions in the market.
The government's privatization of IBA has recently gained momentum, but we
think that this process would require significant capital and funding support
from the government, part of which has already been provided.
Systemwide funding is of "very high risk" and reflects structural
deficiencies, including a relatively low share of loans funded by deposits
(about 60%), a still high amount of funding obtained in foreign currency, the
need to fund part of banking assets from wholesale sources, and the shallow
domestic bond and short-term note markets.
Nevertheless, in our opinion, funding is an area that has improved in recent
years, thanks to increased recourse to retail deposits to fund asset growth, a
decline in cross-border funding, a somewhat decreasing percent of foreign
currency funding, and the supportive policies of the Central Bank.
We believe that Azerbaijan's government has significant capacity and
willingness to support domestic banks with high and moderate systemic
importance. We continue to classify the Azerbaijan government as "supportive"
toward the domestic banking system. This classification recognizes the
government's track record of providing support to the banking system in
2008-2011.
