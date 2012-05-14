(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Bank RBK JSC ---------------------------------- 14-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2012 B-/C B-/C

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C

SACP b-

Anchor bb-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- High share of liquid assets.

-- Good growth in customer deposits as main funding source.

Weaknesses:

-- Modest competitive position in the Kazakh banking sector and untested growth strategy.

-- Challenges of managing rapid loan growth.

-- High funding and lending concentrations.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Kazakhstan-based Bank RBK JSC is stable, reflecting our view that the bank will maintain adequate capitalization and liquidity positions over the next 12 months. It factors in a gradual deterioration of asset quality from unsustainably favorable levels currently, as the bank's loan portfolio matures.

We could lower the ratings if the bank's liquidity were to weaken substantially or if asset growth were not matched by capital increases, thereby decreasing the bank's projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification to less than 5%, or if asset quality were to deteriorate materially by more than we currently expect.

A positive rating action could follow if the bank's loan growth were slower than we currently expect or if the bank were to receive additional material capital injections, allowing it to achieve and maintain a RAC ratio before adjustments of more than 10%. Further positive rating factors in the medium term could include a strengthening of the bank's business position through solid growth of its business and financial franchise under its new management team and increased business diversity.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- BICRA On Kazakhstan Maintained At Group '8', Industry Risk Score Revised To '7' From '8', March 30, 2012