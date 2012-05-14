May 14 -

Overview

-- We have revised our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Azerbaijan to group '8' from group '9'.

-- As a result, we are raising our long-term counterparty credit ratings on Azerbaijan-based AGBank to 'B' and affirming our 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank.

-- The ratings reflect the bank's moderate business position, moderate capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the bank will reduce its problem loans, while maintaining its current levels of capitalization and profitability.

Rating Action

On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Azerbaijan-based AGBank to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'C' short-term ratings.

Rationale

The upgrade follows an upward revision of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Azerbaijan to group '8' from group '9', and a revision of our BICRA subcomponents, whereby the economic risk score was raised to '7' from '8' and the industry risk score to '8' from '9'.

Under our bank criteria we use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Azerbaijan is now 'bb-'.