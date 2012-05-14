May 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Nov. 29, 2012, we lowered our short-term rating on the issuer's swap provider, Barclays Bank, to below 'A-1+', which is the minimum rating for the swap provider under the swap documents.

-- We have today taken various rating actions following our review of the transaction performance and our analysis of counterparty risk.

-- Mercurio Mortgage Finance's series 2003-2 is backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential properties located in Italy, granted to individuals and originated by the Italian branch of Barclays Bank (formerly Banca Woolwich). The transaction closed in June 2003.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Mercurio Mortgage Finance S.r.l.'s series 2003-2 notes following our November 2011 downgrade of the issuer's swap provider, Barclays Bank PLC, and our review of the transaction's performance (see list below).

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised our rating on the class A notes;

-- Placed our rating on the class B notes on CreditWatch negative;

-- Placed our rating on the class C notes on CreditWatch positive; and

-- Raised our rating on the class D notes.

The level of arrears in the portfolio has been stable over the past two years, with a slightly decreasing trend over the past quarter. On the most recent interest payment date in March 2012, the transaction recorded an arrears ratio (including technical arrears of up to one unpaid installment) equal to 4.78%. Since closing, the transaction has recorded limited defaults--defined in the transaction as "sofferenze"--of 1.31% of the initial collateral balance. Severe delinquencies (defined as "incaglio") currently comprise 1.51% of the outstanding balance of the portfolio.