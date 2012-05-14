(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 -
Ratings -- Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization ----------- 14-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Belarus
Local currency B-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Surety insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Oct-2011 B-/-- --/--
03-Jun-2011 B/-- --/--
17-Mar-2011 B+/-- --/--
23-Apr-2010 BB-/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg B-/Stable 04-Oct-2011