(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 -

Overview

-- On April 18, 2012, we revised our outlook on the Republic of Belarus to stable from negative.

-- We are revising our outlook on Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization (Belarus Re) to stable from negative and affirming the 'B-' ratings on Belarus Re.

-- The stable outlook mirrors the outlook on Belarus.

Rating Action

On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization (Belarus Re) to stable from negative. At the same time, the 'B-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings were affirmed.

Rationale

The outlook revision follows the similar rating action on the Republic of Belarus (B-/Stable/C; see "Outlook On Belarus Revised To Stable On Improving Economy And Liquidity; Ratings Affirmed At 'B-/C'", published April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).