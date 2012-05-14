May 14 - Fitch Ratings has placed Oman International Bank's (OIB) Long-term and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), Viability Rating and Support Rating on Rating Watch
Positive (RWP) and simultaneously affirmed HSBC Bank Middle East's (HBME) Long-term
IDR at 'AA-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The rating actions follow a formal announcement by OIB and HBME of a proposed merger between
OIB and HBME's branch in Oman. Although the merger is still subject to regulatory and
shareholder approvals, the combined business will become the second-largest commercial bank in
Oman. It will be majority held (51%) by HBME and will be renamed HSBC Bank SAOG (HSBC Oman).
HBME will take control of HSBC Oman's board and will enter into a service agreement with the new
entity, initially for 10 years including taking overall management responsibility.
Fitch aims to resolve the RWP on the Long-term IDR as soon as the merger is concluded. At
that point, as the rating will be based on the potential support from HBME (ultimately from HSBC
Holdings PLC ) it is likely that the Long-term IDR will be upgraded by more than one
notch. The RWP on OIB's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the strategic and operational benefits
likely to be generated by being part of the HSBC Group, as well as the expected improvements in
its franchise, corporate governance and balance sheet fundamentals. Consequently, while it is
likely that the RWP on the VR will be resolved on the merger, a large part of the improvements
in bank's VR are likely to be achieved over the longer term.
OIB's Support Rating is expected to be upgraded to '1' on completion, indicating that
ultimate support in case of need will be highly likely to be provided by its parent bank and at
that point the Support Rating Floor will be withdrawn.
Fitch believes that HBME should be able to conclude the merger with relative ease given its
financial strength, regional franchise and existing presence in Oman as well as OIB's relatively
small size; therefore all its ratings are affirmed at their current level.
OIB is the fifth-largest commercial bank in Oman (by assets at end-2011), offering retail
and corporate banking, treasury and trade finance. HBME is fully owned by HSBC Holdings Plc, and
is the group's main operating entity in the Middle East and North Africa region with
headquarters in Dubai, UAE.
The rating actions are as follows:
Oman International Bank
Long-term IDR at 'BBB+' placed on RWP
Short-term IDR at 'F2' placed on RWP
Viability Rating at 'bb' placed on RWP
Support Rating at '2' placed on RWP
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-' Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+',
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+',
Support Rating affirmed at '1',
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
HBME Sukuk Company Ltd
Trust Certificate Issuance Programme affirmed at 'AA-'
USD500m Senior unsecured trust certificates (XS0631957403) affirmed at 'AA-'