May 14 - Fitch Ratings says that a combination of depressed prices and cost pressures, most notably for energy, are likely to result in significant changes to the structure of the aluminium industry over the next three to five years. These changes could include the break-up of some integrated producers, the creation of new specialist companies and an increase in scale for Middle Eastern producers. For the existing integrated producers the above changes would be expected to be rating neutral to mildly positive.

Over the past 15 years the aluminium sector has re-consolidated with integrated producers (ie. participation in bauxite mining, alumina refining and aluminium smelting) currently dominating the industry. Integrated producers include Alcoa ('BBB-'/Stable), Rio Tinto ('A-'/Stable) and Rusal. A combination of depressed aluminium prices, rising electricity input costs and changes in the pricing mechanism for alumina are causing some integrated producers to re-assess their participation across all stages of the aluminium value chain.

Aluminium smelting is an energy intensive activity and producers have long sought to site smelters in low energy cost regions such as the Middle East, or in places where "energy islands" exist (eg. Iceland, Siberian Russia). With increasing competition for energy, and no signs of an abatement in cost increases, low smelting returns are likely to see some integrated producers shed their higher cost smelters. Rio Tinto foreshadowed this process with its announcement in October 2011 that it would close, sell or spin-off 13 aluminium and alumina assets.

The second factor driving change in the aluminium sector is the push for a higher proportion of alumina to be sold on a spot/index basis, rather than on contracts. Historically, alumina has been priced as a fairly narrow percentage (generally in the range of 11.5%-13.5%) of the more liquid and transparent aluminium price. Australian alumina producer Alumina Ltd reported in late 2011 that 20% of its sales were now on a spot basis with the aim of increasing this to 100% over the next five years. Alumina producers have long argued that the contract system did not reflect the true value of alumina but rather that of the end product. Pricing alumina as a product in its own right is likely to result in more volatile, but structurally higher future prices and margins.

With Western producers closing or shedding higher cost aluminium smelting capacity, Middle Eastern producers will represent a higher percentage of production over the next decade. While strongly positioned in terms of energy costs, they face operational risk from their lack of integration into feedstock. With the potential for alumina costs to rise, they are likely to seek to increase their backward integration into alumina and bauxite assets.

The coming years are likely to see the partial break-up of some existing integrated players. This is likely to result in a number of new companies and groups being established. Whilst these companies will add operational diversity to the industry, from a credit perspective they are likely to be smaller with generally weaker credit profiles. This reflects that the assets they hold would generally be higher cost and/or that they are more indebted as a result of borrowing to acquire their assets