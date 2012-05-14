May 14 - Fitch Ratings says that a combination of depressed prices
and cost pressures, most notably for energy, are likely to result in significant
changes to the structure of the aluminium industry over the next three to five
years. These changes could include the break-up of some integrated producers,
the creation of new specialist companies and an increase in scale for Middle
Eastern producers. For the existing integrated producers the above changes would
be expected to be rating neutral to mildly positive.
Over the past 15 years the aluminium sector has re-consolidated with integrated
producers (ie. participation in bauxite mining, alumina refining and aluminium
smelting) currently dominating the industry. Integrated producers include Alcoa
('BBB-'/Stable), Rio Tinto ('A-'/Stable) and Rusal. A combination of depressed
aluminium prices, rising electricity input costs and changes in the pricing
mechanism for alumina are causing some integrated producers to re-assess their
participation across all stages of the aluminium value chain.
Aluminium smelting is an energy intensive activity and producers have long
sought to site smelters in low energy cost regions such as the Middle East, or
in places where "energy islands" exist (eg. Iceland, Siberian Russia). With
increasing competition for energy, and no signs of an abatement in cost
increases, low smelting returns are likely to see some integrated producers shed
their higher cost smelters. Rio Tinto foreshadowed this process with its
announcement in October 2011 that it would close, sell or spin-off 13 aluminium
and alumina assets.
The second factor driving change in the aluminium sector is the push for a
higher proportion of alumina to be sold on a spot/index basis, rather than on
contracts. Historically, alumina has been priced as a fairly narrow percentage
(generally in the range of 11.5%-13.5%) of the more liquid and transparent
aluminium price. Australian alumina producer Alumina Ltd reported in late 2011
that 20% of its sales were now on a spot basis with the aim of increasing this
to 100% over the next five years. Alumina producers have long argued that the
contract system did not reflect the true value of alumina but rather that of the
end product. Pricing alumina as a product in its own right is likely to result
in more volatile, but structurally higher future prices and margins.
With Western producers closing or shedding higher cost aluminium smelting
capacity, Middle Eastern producers will represent a higher percentage of
production over the next decade. While strongly positioned in terms of energy
costs, they face operational risk from their lack of integration into feedstock.
With the potential for alumina costs to rise, they are likely to seek to
increase their backward integration into alumina and bauxite assets.
The coming years are likely to see the partial break-up of some existing
integrated players. This is likely to result in a number of new companies and
groups being established. Whilst these companies will add operational diversity
to the industry, from a credit perspective they are likely to be smaller with
generally weaker credit profiles. This reflects that the assets they hold would
generally be higher cost and/or that they are more indebted as a result of
borrowing to acquire their assets