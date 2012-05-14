May 14 - Fitch Ratings says that Gala Coral Group Ltd's (GC;'B'/Negative) prospective sale of its casino division, although positive, will have no near-term impact on the company's ratings or Outlook, should the disposal proceed to completion as expected.

Fitch views the potential disposal as positive as it will help reduce execution risks for management and the overall complexity of the group, which has been facing simultaneous challenges at each of its betting, casino and bingo operations without having significant synergies across them. It will also remove approximately GBP5m of central costs and approximately GBP10m in operating leases.

Based on the initial upfront payment of GBP182.5m, Fitch expects that GC's pro-forma annualised net lease adjusted leverage (including the PropCo debt which Fitch includes in its calculation) should slightly improve to 6.5x from 6.7x at FYE11.

Nevertheless, these factors will not lead by themselves to a change in GC's ratings or Outlook. As the agency has previously highlighted (see 'Fitch Affirms Gala Coral Group Ltd at 'B'; Outlook Negative' dated 27 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), a revision of the Outlook to Stable would be contingent on the company's Coral and Bingo divisions maintaining the good results in FY12 that they delivered in the earlier part of the year and net lease adjusted leverage trending lower towards 6.0x.

Fitch notes the final outcome of the deal is still subject to regulatory approval, Rank's shareholders and senior lender consent.

At FYE11 Gala had 26 casinos, which reported GBP134.4 in revenues and GBP26.7m in EBITDA. Since 2009 both have been on a declining trend due to the company's impaired ability to mitigate declining consumer spending with adequate investment, in order maintain an appropriate mix of traffic and spend per head, although both have shown signs of stabilising in Q411 and Q112.