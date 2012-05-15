(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 15 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded three GPAC Series 2008-AN1
Trust's notes and affirmed two others. The transaction is a securitisation of
non-conforming residential mortgages originated by GMAC-RFC Australia Pty Ltd
(GMAC-RFC) which closed in May 2008. The rating actions are as listed below:
AUD4.3m Class B (AU3FN0005765) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD11m Class C (AU3FN0005773) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD10m Class D (AU3FN0005781) upgraded to 'A-sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD7.5m Class E (AU3FN0005799) upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD7m Class F (AU3FN0005807) upgraded to 'Bsf' from 'B-sf'; Outlook Stable
The upgrade reflects the constant build-up of credit enhancement since closing.
In spite of the high level of arrears and historical losses, the rated notes
continue to benefit from a strong level of subordination provided by the unrated
Class G and H notes. The Class H notes, in particular, provided protection
against sudden losses, and excess spread has been sufficient to cover
outstanding charge-offs. As of end-March 2012, the Class H notes' stated balance
amounted to AUD13,859,465.
"Approximately 57% of all cumulative losses have been reimbursed by excess
spread and the remaining losses have been charged off against Class H notes.
Class H and G notes provide 27% subordination after outstanding charge-offs,"
said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Although
further losses might materialise, the rated notes can withstand defaults and
loss severity above historical levels."
As of 12 March 2012, the transaction's liabilities were approximately AUD57.6m,
down from of AUD302.8m at closing. The weighted average loan-to-valuation ratio
was 80.8%, and low-documentation loans accounted for 81.4% of the pool.
As of March 2012, 30+ days and 90+ days arrears accounted for 29.1% and 19.4% of
the pool, respectively. The 30+ days arrears in dollar amount have been stable
within the AUD15m-AUD17m range over the 12 months to March 2012. However, as the
transaction is reducing in size, arrears are increasing as a percentage.
As the mortgage portfolio decreases in size, the risk of principal losses
resulting from the default of large loans becomes a driver for Fitch's analysis.
A cash flow analysis was performed on the transaction, stressing a combination
of interest rates, defaults, default timing, recovery timing and prepayment
rates, with each tranche passing at its respective rating level.