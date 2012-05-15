(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We are assigning our 'AA-' long-term issuer credit rating to Swedish housing cooperative Stockholms Kooperativa Bostadsforening (SKB).

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that SKB will maintain its strong financial performance and adjust its liquidity position prudently to handle its slowly increasing debt burden.

Rating Action

On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings to Swedish housing cooperative Stockholms Kooperativa Bostadsforening (SKB). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'K-1' short-term Nordic national scale rating.

Rationale

The ratings on SKB reflect the association's business risk, which we assess as very low due to its low industry risk, very competitive rental levels, and very attractive housing stock. They also reflect the association's low vacancy rates and very high demand for tenancies. SKB's modest leverage and predictable inflow of capital from member deposits and compulsory member savings further support the ratings. These strengths are offset by our base-case expectation of moderate funding needs for upcoming new construction and the somewhat short-term maturity profile of the association's loan portfolio.

SKB is a membership-owned housing cooperative association, which operates exclusively in the Stockholm metropolitan area. We consider SKB to have very low business risk due to strong demand in its underlying market and its well maintained property portfolio. About half of its 7,400 apartments are located in central Stockholm with the remainder in close proximity. SKB currently has 83,000 members (tenants and those waiting for an apartment) which in addition to very strong demand for rental apartments in the growing Stockholm area, mean the association has no vacancies.