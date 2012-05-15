May 15 -
Summary analysis -- Kinetic Concepts Inc. ------------------------- 15-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Texas
Primary SIC: Health and allied
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 17004R
Mult. CUSIP6: 49460W
Mult. CUSIP6: 49460Y
Mult. CUSIP6: 49461B
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Nov-2011 B/-- B/--
30-Jun-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The rating on San Antonio, Texas-based medical technology company Kinetic Concepts Inc.
(KCI) overwhelmingly reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk following its LBO
by Apax Partners L.P., the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and the Public Sector Pension
Investment Board, and KCI's "fair" business risk profile. Adjusted debt to EBITDA, per Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services' calculations, is over 7x. We expect this ratio to quickly drop to
about 6.4x in 2012 because of the elimination of patent royalty payments to Wake Forest and
KCI's cost-saving initiatives; Wake Forest's patents were found to be invalid in 2010. Despite
this modest deleveraging, we expect funds from operations to debt in 2012 to remain weak (5%),
because of KCI's high interest expense. We believe KCI will operate with a stretched financial
risk profile for at least the next two years. Also, our base-case projections include 2012
revenue growth of 3%. We believe growth in KCI's higher-profit LifeCell division and lower
royalty expenses should have a positive impact on 2012 EBITDA margins.
We continue to view KCI's business risk profile as fair, given its significant dependence on
vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) devices (69% of 2011 revenues), despite its well-entrenched market
positions in VAC devices and rapidly growing products in its LifeCell division. While we do not
foresee a significant near-term impact, product concentration exposes KCI to competitive
technological developments and potential third-party pricing pressure. Furthermore, KCI's
primary competitor, Smith & Nephew, has been aggressively marketing its wound therapy
product, which we believe will continue to somewhat limit pricing and growth of the VAC.
However, KCI largely has been able to maintain revenues, and we believe Smith & Nephew's market
share will remain very small.