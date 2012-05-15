May 15 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Virgin Media Inc. ----------------------------- 15-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 92769L
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Feb-2011 BB/-- BB/--
10-May-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views U.K. cable operator Virgin Media
Inc.'s business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile
as "significant."