May 15 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Mack-Cali Realty Corp. ------------------------ 15-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: New Jersey
Primary SIC: Real estate
investment
trusts
Mult. CUSIP6: 554489
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Oct-1998 BBB/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Edison, N.J.-based Mack-Cali Realty Corp.,
and its operating partnership, Mack-Cali Realty L.P. (together, Mack-Cali), reflect the REIT's
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, characterized by
healthy debt service coverage (DSC), limited development exposure, and manageable funding
obligations over the next 18 to 24 months. However, we expect modest erosion in rental revenues
and net operating income (NOI) over the next two years, given Mack-Cali's significant portfolio
concentration in the New York metro area. We expect office market fundamentals to remain weak in
this region due to limited demand for office space, (driven in part by a continued contraction
in the financial services sector jobs), as well as a substantial inventory of vacant space
(including sublease space). In our view, lackluster market conditions have also limited
Mack-Cali's ability to source accretive office and industrial property acquisitions in its core
geographic markets.
Mack-Cali is an office REIT with a total implied market capitalization of roughly $4.8
billion at March 31, 2012. The company's portfolio consists of 268 office (89.7% of rents),
office/flex, and industrial properties aggregating 31.0 million square feet. Mack-Cali's
holdings are geographically concentrated, with properties located in the Mid-Atlantic and
Northeast including, New Jersey (71.2% of rents), New York (16.5%), Pennsylvania (6.4%),
Washington, D.C./Maryland (4.3%), and Connecticut (1.6%). Debt outstanding as of March 31, 2012,
totaled about $1.9 billion, $1 billion of which consisted of senior unsecured notes.
Mack-Cali's tenant base is somewhat concentrated in the securities and financial sectors
(about 14.9% of rents), but is well diversified by individual tenant, as only eight tenants
contribute more than 1% of base rents. Lease maturities for the remainder of 2012 and 2013 are
manageable at 7.3% and 11.9% of rents, respectively. However, given our expectations for
continued weak office market fundamentals in the New York and New Jersey submarkets, and
anticipating some larger tenant lease expirations in the latter half of 2012, we expect
occupancy to remain under pressure in 2012 as the REIT continues to face a challenging leasing
environment.