May 15 - Credit default swap (CDS) spreads on two of the U.S. retail sector's most prominent names are indicating disparate market sentiment, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS on JC Penney Co. (reporting today) have widened 35% over the past quarter and are notably lagging behind North American retailers overall (CDS 7% wider). 'Credit protection on JC Penney is pricing at its highest level in over three years,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. Mounting market uncertainty is also evident in JCPenney's CDS liquidity, now in the fourth regional percentile. 'Increased CDS market scrutiny for JCPenney may be in response to the company's new pricing and promotional strategy,' said Allmendinger.

CDS markets are painting a much more favorable picture for The Gap Inc. (reporting Thursday). Spreads have tightened 21% over the past three months, far outperforming North American retailers as a whole. 'Despite still-high CDS liquidity, market sentiment remains generally healthy for The Gap thanks largely to the strong reception of its spring merchandise' said Allmendinger.