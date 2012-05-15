(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Ukrainian agricultural producer Agroton Public Ltd. (Agroton) has received a qualified opinion report on its 2011 results under International Financial Reporting Standards from auditor Baker Tilly Klitou because of a lack of adequate documentary evidence for $66 million in sales transactions.

-- Given that the qualified opinion affects about two thirds of the group's sales, we are lowering our long-term issuer and issue ratings on Agroton to 'CCC+' from 'B-', and placing them on CreditWatch with developing implications.

-- We will seek to resolve the CreditWatch based on the information we may receive on the progress made on receivable collection, and the timeliness and adequacy of the information provided by Agroton.

Rating Action

On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'CCC+' from 'B- its long-term corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on Ukrainian agricultural producer Agroton Public Ltd. (Agroton). At the same time, we put the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications. The CreditWatch developing status means we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings on Agroton upon resolution.

Rationale

The downgrade and CreditWatch placement follow the qualified opinion report on Agroton's 2011 results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) delivered by auditor Baker Tilly Klitou because of a lack of adequate documentary evidence for $66 million in sales transactions, or about two-thirds of Agroton's 2011 consolidated sales.