May 15 - Positive movements in performance helped U.S. retail credit card ABS maintain momentum last month, according to latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Almost every major collateral metric tracked by Fitch's retail index marked month-over-month improvements in May. Retail card defaults declined to levels last seen in 2008 while delinquencies reached their lowest levels in six years. And with the exception of a dip in gross yield, both monthly payment rate and excess spread rose for the month.

Retail credit card ABS performance followed mostly the same pattern as Fitch's prime index. Both late stage delinquency and loss metrics improved and registered levels of 3.16% and 8.07%, respectively. The results are well below Fitch's historical retail card index averages since its inception in January 1996 of 4.93% and 8.67%, respectively. Chargeoffs are down roughly 38% compared to its peak in March 2010. Delinquent accounts more than 30 days past due are also 43 basis points (bps) lower than the previous month settling in at 4.57%, a positive indication for chargeoffs for the months ahead.