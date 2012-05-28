May 28 -
Summary analysis -- Hitachi Capital Insurance Corp.
Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Financial Strength Rating History:
29-Sep-2004 A-
Rationale
The rating on Hitachi Capital Insurance Corp. (Hitachi Capital Insurance;
A-/Stable/--) reflects explicit support from its parent company Hitachi
Capital Corp. (Hitachi Capital; A-/Stable/A-2) in the form of guarantees on
claim payments. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that Hitachi
Capital Insurance is a strategically important subsidiary of Hitachi Capital
Corp. The parent company says it aims to establish a new revenue base by
developing "function-oriented businesses." Hitachi Capital Corp. is shifting
from generating sales through creating products to businesses that provide
various functions, including credit insurance. Therefore, we believe the
importance of its credit insurance business is growing. The parent company
positions credit insurance as one of the new businesses that will allow
Hitachi Capital Insurance to utilize its technological know-how and expertise
in the leasing and credit businesses to expand in the area.