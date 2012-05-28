May 28 -
Summary analysis -- Capital Hospitals (Issuer) PLC ---------------- 28-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
Rationale
The long-term insured 'AA-' ratings on the GBP510.2 million (including GBP137.45 million in
variation bonds) senior secured bonds due 2046 and the GBP125 million European Investment Bank
(EIB) index-linked senior secured guaranteed bank loan due 2041 issued by U.K.-based
special-purpose vehicle Capital Hospitals (issuer) PLC reflect the unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA-/Stable/--) of payment of
scheduled interest and principal on the debt.
The Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' underlying ratings (SPURs) of 'BBB-' on the bonds
and bank loan reflect a composite of credit factors outlined below.
The 'BBB-' long-term ratings on the GBP510.2 million bonds and GBP125.0 million bank loan
issued by Capital Hospitals retain an unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of
scheduled interest and principal provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (not rated) According to
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a long-term rating on a monoline-insured debt
issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and the SPUR. Therefore, the long-term
ratings on the portion of the issues guaranteed by Ambac reflect the SPURs, as Ambac is no
longer rated. The 'BBB-' ratings on this debt also reflect a composite of credit factors
outlined below:
-- A longer and more-complex-than-typical PFI construction task delivered in an urban
environment in and around functioning hospitals. The project is exposed to significant
logistical risks and the possibilities of delays, higher costs, and constraints on availability
of labor over a 10-year period. Given that there are few contractors capable of completing the
project, there is a heavy reliance on the design and building joint venture contractor, Skanska
Major Projects Ltd. and Skanska Rashleigh Wetherfoil Ltd. (Skanska).